Rapid Growth of Medical Display Market 2021: Top Key Players – Barco, Sony Electronics, LG Display

Medical display market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 2.83 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 4.45% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Growing awareness towards the health and health related check-up is driving the growth of the medical display market.

The Medical Display Market Report Covers Major Players:

Barco, Sony Electronics Inc

LG Display Co., Ltd

EIZO Corporation

Novanta Inc

FSN Medical Technologies, Advantech Co., Ltd

Quest International Inc

Steris plc

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

BenQ Medical Technology

Accuray Incorporated

Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd

Nanjing Jusha Commercial &Trading Co,Ltd

Increase in the number of adoption of hybrid operating rooms and growing investment in research and development of technology will likely to accelerate the growth of the medical display market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, flourishing diagnostic and imaging centers boosts various opportunities which will lead to the growth of the medical display market in the above mentioned forecast period.Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature and increase in the number of refurbished medical displays adoptions is restraining the growth of the medical display market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Medical Display Market Segmentation:

The global market for Medical Display is set to find a segmentation in the report that would be based on type, and application. These segments have a better acceptance of various factors that can be taken into consideration to understand how the market can chart the future path.

By Resolution (2MP Resolution, 2.1-4 MP Resolution, 4.1–8 MP Resolution, Above 8MP Resolution, Others), Panel Size (0 to 22.9 Inch Display, 23.0 to 26.9-Inch Display, 27.0 to 41.9 Inch Display, above 42.0 Inch Display, Others)

By Display Color (Color, Monochrome), Application (Diagnostic, Surgical, Dentistry, Others)

By Technology (LED-Backlit LCD Display, CCFL-Backlit LCD Display, OLED Display, Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Community Healthcare), Distribution Channel (Retail, Direct Tenders)

Competitive Landscape and Medical Display Market Share Analysis

Medical display market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical display market.

The major players covered in the medical display market report are Barco, Sony Electronics Inc, LG Display Co., Ltd, EIZO Corporation, Novanta Inc, FSN Medical Technologies, Advantech Co., Ltd, Quest International Inc, Steris plc, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, BenQ Medical Technology, Accuray Incorporated, Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd, Nanjing Jusha Commercial &Trading Co,Ltd, COJE CO.,LTD., Axiomtek Co Ltd, Dell, HP Development Company, L.P., Analogic Corporation, ASAHI ROENTGEN. CO.,LTD., Mediso Ltd, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Mobisante, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Medical Display Market Scope and Market Size

Medical display market is segmented on the basis of resolution, panel size, display color application, technology and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on resolution, the medical display market is segmented into 2MP resolution, 2.1-4 MP resolution, 4.1–8 MP resolution, and above 8 MP resolutions and others

Based on the application, the medical display market is segmented into diagnostic, surgical, dentistry and other. Diagnostic application is further sub-segmented into general radiology, digital pathology, multi-modality application, and general radiology.

Based on the display color, the medical display market is segmented into color and monochrome

Based on the panel size, the medical display market is segmented into 0 to 22.9 Inch display, 23.0 to 26.9 inch display, 27.0 to 41.9 inch display and above 42.0 inch display, others

Based on the technology, the medical display market is segmented into LED-backlit LCD display, CCFL-backlit LCD display and OLED display, others

On the basis of end user, the medical display market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centres and community healthcare

Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into retail and direct tenders

Regional Analysis Covered in Medical Display Report are:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

