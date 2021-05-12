Rapid growth of Cell Dissociation Market is projected to reach USD 561 million by 2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cytiva

Cell Dissociation Market is projected to reach USD 561 million by 2028 from USD 282 million in 2021, at a CAGR of +14%.

Trypsinization is the process of cell dissociation using trypsin, a proteolytic enzyme which breaks down proteins, to dissociate adherent cells from the vessel in which they are being cultured. This process of cell culture or tissue culture requires a method to dissociate the cells from the container and each other.

Tissue Dissociation is used to isolate cells from tissues. The aim is to get the highest number of cells to the best possible quality for further experiments. Critical issue is the quality of used enzymes, purified or crude. In many labs crude is used which has the big disadvantage of enzymatic contamination.

Cell Dissociation Buffer is a membrane-filtered, isotonic, and enzyme-free solution of salts, chelating agents, and cell-conditioning agents in calcium-free and magnesium-free phosphate-buffered saline (PBS).

Lastly, mechanical dissociation requires cutting, scraping or scratching the tissue into small pieces, then the minced up tissue is washed in medium in order to separate the cells from the tissue and sometimes gentle agitation is also used to help loosen the cells.

Key Players:-

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cytiva (a part of Danaher Corporation) (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), and PromoCell GmbH (Germany) etc.

By Product Type:-

Enzymatic (Trypsin),

Non-enzymatic,

Instruments & Accessories

By Type:-

Tissue Dissociation,

Cell Detachment

By Application:-

Pharma and Biotech,

Research institutes

By Tissue:-

Connective,

Epithelial

Global Cell Dissociation Market by Geography:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Global Cell Dissociation Market report provides a thorough evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which contain drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

