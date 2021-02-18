Rapid Expansions Knocking in Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Market Report Analytical Growth during 2019-2027| Business Market Insights

Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Market Technology is projected to be the key driver of this industry transformation. The success of the industry participants highly depends upon the relentless focus on the application of various technologies for enhancement of the value-added services to consumers. Advanced technologies have played a critical role in the transformation of retail. Over the next ten years, all of these technologies are expected to attain significant maturity in the retail industry, creating an unprecedented level of disruption. In particular, artificial intelligence is predicted to be most transformational for the retail industry due to its widespread applications, ability to drive efficiencies and impact on labor.

APAC electronic shelf label market is expected to grow from US$ 117.1 million in 2019 to US$ 498.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.3 % from 2020 to 2027. Rise in adoption of game-changing technologies across the retail – value chain is expected to upsurge the APAC electronic shelf label market. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Displaydata Limited

E Ink Holdings Inc.

LabelNest

M2Communication

New Zealand Electronic Shelf Labelling

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.

SES-imagotag

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label market segments and regions.

The research on the Electronic Shelf Label market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label market.

