Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Size, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Global Insights Analysis Report 2028

Global Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market By Product (Flow-Through Assays, Lateral Flow Immunoassays {Immunochromatographic Strip Tests), Latex Agglutination Assays, Solid-Phase Assays (Dipstick)), Application (Hospital Testing, Clinical Testing, Home Based, Veterinary Testing), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027



Rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 4.80% in the above mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness among the patients regarding the benefits of rapid diagnostic test kits will lead to the lucrative growth of the market.

The major players covered in the rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market report are Abaxis, Abbott., BD., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, Trinity Biotech, Zoetis, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Bayer AG, Cepheid., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive Landscape and Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Share Analysis

Rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market.

Surging volume of patients suffering from diabetes and chronic diseases across the globe, growing number of geriatric population, adoption of diagnostic test kits, rising need of improved medical facilities are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing awareness among the people regarding early diagnosis will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Lack of awareness among the people regarding the availability of different test in developing economies will likely to hamper the growth of the rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Scope and Market Size

Rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is segmented into flow-through assays, lateral flow immunoassays {immunochromatographic strip tests), latex agglutination assays, and solid-phase assays (Dipstick).

Rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market has also been segmented based on the application into hospital testing, clinical testing, home based, and veterinary testing. Hospital, clinical and home based testing has been further segmented into blood glucose testing, cholesterol monitoring, fertility & pregnancy testing, infectious disease testing, and substance abuse testing.

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Country Level Analysis

Rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market due to the prevalence of various FDA approved products along with rising awareness among the patients, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the growing occurrences of infectious diseases along with adoption of diagnostic tests.

The country section of the rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

