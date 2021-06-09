Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Size (2021-2028) | Top Manufacturers – Beckman Coulter, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, Trinity Biotech, Zoetis, ACON Laboratories, Bayer AG, Cepheid

This latest Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market report published by Data Bridge Market Research covers the current market drivers, effective competition strategies and valuable information. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. This market research report has been prepared by thoroughly comprehending specific requirements of the business. The Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) market performs geographical analysis for the major areas such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, with respect to the production, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturers. The leading key players are strategically profiled and their growth strategies are also thoroughly analyzed. It analyzes competitive scenarios such as developments, agreements, new launching products, and market acquisitions.

Rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 4.80% in the above mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness among the patients regarding the benefits of rapid diagnostic test kits will lead to the lucrative growth of the market.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Abaxis

Abbott

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Beckman Coulter, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH

Trinity Biotech

Zoetis

ACON Laboratories, Inc

Bayer AG

Cepheid

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Segmentation:

By Product (Flow-Through Assays, Lateral Flow Immunoassays {Immunochromatographic Strip Tests)

By Latex Agglutination Assays, Solid-Phase Assays (Dipstick))

By Application (Hospital Testing, Clinical Testing, Home Based, Veterinary Testing)

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market report lists and studies the leading competitors, as well as provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. In this report, the market is segmented according to type, application, end users, and region. Also, each segment and sub-segment is studied carefully to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) market.

Some Major Table Of Content Points:

Chapter 1: Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview, Research Study, Research Scope, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production Value Forecasts, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT).

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT).

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) by Regions.

Chapter 6: Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, distributors, Sales Channels, and the Value Chain of the global Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT).

Chapter 9: Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Important findings of Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Conclusion.

Global Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Scope and Market Size

Based on product, rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is segmented into flow-through assays, lateral flow immunoassays {immunochromatographic strip tests), latex agglutination assays, and solid-phase assays (Dipstick).

Rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market has also been segmented based on the application into hospital testing, clinical testing, home based, and veterinary testing. Hospital, clinical and home based testing has been further segmented into blood glucose testing, cholesterol monitoring, fertility & pregnancy testing, infectious disease testing, and substance abuse testing.

Competitive Landscape and Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market report are Abaxis, Abbott., BD., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, Trinity Biotech, Zoetis, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Bayer AG, Cepheid., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

