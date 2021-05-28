Rape Seed Meal Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2030

Rape Seed Meal: Market Outlook

Rape seed Meal, also known as Canola Meal in regions like North America and Australia, is the by-product of the extraction of oil from rape seed. On extraction of oil from rape seed, around 55 to 60 percent of the Meal is obtained. This extracted Rape seed Meal is commonly used as Cattle food, as it is a good source of Calcium Phosphorus, Selenium, Iron, Manganese, and some proteins.

Growing demand for proteins such as human nutrition and animal feed contributes to increased interest in other sources of protein leads to escalates the adoption for rape seed as an established raw material for the production of edible oils could be a promising alternative protein sources for animals

In terms of trade, China is the leading importer in the global market followed by the European Union. For rape seed meal exports. China and EU 27 nearly holds the fifty percent production of rape seed. Rape seed meal consumption has grown strongly in the EU in China due to its extraordinary economic development and milk producers’ demand for the feed.

Rape Seed Meal: Market Dynamics

Rape seed meal is used extensively in animal feed to increase the nutritional value of the feed as it is rich in protein content. Rations of rape seed meal to be added in animal feed are specific for each animal as per their nutritional requirements and should be exceeded to avoid reduced performance.

Production of rape seed has been increasing dramatically as renewable sources of energy are becoming important for the national interest. By-products of Rape seed i.e., Rape seed oil is a good source of bio-diesel, and also rape seed meal has been a point of research and interest for many nutritionist and producer for its applications.

Formulation of rape seed meal has been improving with the course of time making it more demandable in the market. With improvement and development in rape seed, it is also considered as a replacement of the soybean meal by many cattle owners for their feed. In Australia, rape seed meal is largely consumed for poultry as it is nutritionally best suited for them as compared to cattle.

Rape Seed Meal: Market Segmentation

Based on Application, Rape seed Meal Market can be segmented as:

Feed

Fertilizers

Sauce

Food Additives

Industrial Chemicals

Others

Based on Type, Rape seed Meal Market can be segmented as:

Rape seed Meal

Double-Low Rape seed Meal

Others

Based on the Extraction Method, Rape seed Meal Market can be segmented as:

Expeller rape seed meal

Cold-extracted press-cake

Key Players of Rape seed Meal Market

Luhua, Hubei Hongkai, Yihaikerry, Cofco, Chia Tai Group, Cargill, Longda, Jiusan Group, Wilmar International, Xiwang Foodstuffs, Aiju, Nwdf, Hbgo, Bunge, Bgg, Sinograin, Sanxing Group, Herun Group, and ADM are some of the key market players of Global Rape seed Meal Market

