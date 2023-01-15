Ranking Destiny 2’s Most Powerful 3.0 Subclasses, Based On Community Voting

Future 2 Bungie

We’re about to see the discharge of one other new subclass in Future 2 in just some weeks when Lightfall introduces Strand. We’ll be pulling on the (inexperienced) material of actuality to make grappling hooks, rope darts, micro-missiles and uh, Titan drillbit fingers. However earlier than that, we must always replicate on the previous 12 months of subclass 3.0 updates that we received as a substitute of a brand new subclass with The Witch Queen.

I ran a ballot about this the opposite day, and can admit I used to be barely shock with the outcomes. With 22,000 votes in, this appears like a decently complete sampling. So, right here’s a breakdown of the outcomes:

Shocked? Not shocked? Let’s get into it:

Void (40.8) – By far the winner within the ballot right here, regardless that I attempted to affect it by saying Arc was my private favourite. Nevertheless it’s laborious to argue with the power of void. There are a number of major points right here which make Void absurdly robust. One is Devour, which lets you consistently heal and virtually negates the necessity for restoration as long as there are sufficient enemies to kill. It makes Devour Warlock particularly robust.

The second is the mixture of Risky Rounds and Repulsor Brace. Now Hunters can have everlasting risky rounds with the latest change to Gyrfalcon, however so can the opposite two class after grenade kills. Then, kills on risky enemies set off a lately buffed Repulsor overshield. And you’ll mix this with different robust issues as properly. Weakening grenades. Invisibility on Hunter. Overshields and managed demolition on Titan. It’s extremely robust.

Arc (26.1%) – That is my choose, although it’s properly behind void right here within the ballot. Arc has strengths on all three courses, albeit it’s lacking the therapeutic/safety of the opposite two mild subclasses. Warlock has ionic traces for days for fast means regen and a lately buffed arc buddy. The unhealthy information is that it additionally has a few of the worst supers within the recreation proper now. Hunters have a really wild punch-based, jolt-infused combo that hits like a truck. Titans have one of the vital highly effective builds within the recreation within the type of Coronary heart of Inmost Gentle storm grenades. And normally, velocity/dealing with buffs from being Amplified really feel nice throughout the board.

Photo voltaic (25.5%) – In all probability probably the most passionate group of individuals I heard have been these swearing Photo voltaic was one of the best, but it surely did lose the ballot right here. One of many strongest points of Photo voltaic is Restoration, arguably among the finest buffs within the recreation, even after latest nerfs. Photo voltaic additionally has scorch and ignition for each crowd clear and massive single goal injury. And Radiant is a near-permanent injury buff that’s simple to maintain up. Nicely Warlock, in fact, is likely one of the most necessary courses within the recreation for injury encounters, and Starfire grenade chucking stays tremendous robust. Titans have their hammer bonks. Hunters have enjoyable builds like Caliban’s for enormous explodey knives.

Stasis (7.7%) – And now, maybe, we see that Gentle courses perhaps received buffed a lot they’ve left Stasis, the category they have been attempting emulate, behind. Not that there aren’t robust Stasis builds. Ager’s Scepter builds are nice. Warlock turret builds are closely utilized in GM stage content material for champion freeze and map management. However normally, with their single supers and concentrate on crystals, it’s simply not fairly as beloved as the brand new 3.0s on the sunshine facet.

What’s your choose?

