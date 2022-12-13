Ranking all mainline God of War games from worst to best

The God of Warfare collection has come a great distance since its inception in 2005 for the PlayStation 2. Whereas it began as a hack-and-slash motion franchise, its current entries have taken an action-adventure strategy, like most fashionable PlayStation exclusives.

Regardless of being a reasonably new IP in comparison with different PlayStation-exclusive properties, the God of Warfare collection (and its titular protagonist, Kratos) has turn into probably the most recognizable face of the PS model.

Going from a rage-fueled god-killing demigod with one-dimensional character motivations to a controlling, calm, and in the end peaceable god, Kratos’ growth by way of all of the mainline titles is a monumental achievement for Santa Monica Studio.

Over time, the collection has seen many unbelievable high quality installments, every pushing the boundaries of graphical constancy and gameplay mechanics. Naturally, the franchise has additionally had its fair proportion of mediocrity.

Now that Santa Monica Studio has delivered the newest entry, God of Warfare Ragnarok, here is a glance again at historical past as we rank all of the mainline video games within the iconic collection.

Be aware: This text is subjective and solely displays the writer’s opinions.

Ghost of Sparta, Ragnarok, and different mainline God of Warfare video games, ranked from worst to greatest

8) God of Warfare: Chains of Olympus

Constructed for Sony’s handheld iteration of the PlayStation console, the PlayStation Transportable (PSP), GOW: Chains of Olympus was developed as a niche filler between the primary two numbered entries within the collection.

The sport showcases the collection’ flexibility on a handheld platform. Nevertheless, the builders have needed to make enormous sacrifices to the visible and gameplay design to make it playable on the PSP’s small kind issue.

Whereas the premise for the sport was fairly robust, it didn’t deliver something new to the collection’ gameplay or narrative formulation. This makes it one of the forgettable experiences within the franchise.

7) God of Warfare: Ghost of Sparta

Very like GOW: Chains of Olympus, GOW: Ghost of Sparta was developed completely for the PlayStation Transportable. Nevertheless, the sport noticed some important modifications to the formulaic gameplay of the collection, making it a way more satisfying title.

One of many largest enhancements was made to the story, which shifted focus from the godly conspiracies to Kratos’ previous, his household, and his long-lost brother, Deimos.

Whereas the title provides an intriguing narrative and interesting hack-and-slash motion, it falls brief in comparison with different mainline titles within the collection. That is due partially because of the limitations imposed by the PSP.

6) God of Warfare: Ascension

GOW: Ascension is not a nasty sport, removed from it. Nevertheless, it’s nonetheless considered one of many worst entries within the franchise.

GOW: Ascension got here proper after God of Warfare 3, which principally concluded Kratos’ Greek story arc with a satisfying finale. Whereas the title had some nice gameplay, it by no means felt revolutionary sufficient to warrant its existence as a mainline entry within the collection.

From story to gameplay techniques, GOW: Ascension appears like an pointless rehashing of the earlier 5 installments of the collection. The sport does function some spectacular set-pieces and breathtaking visuals that pushed the PlayStation 3’s {hardware} to its absolute limits. Nevertheless, it did not ship a novel expertise to set it other than the remainder of the titles within the collection.

5) God of Warfare (2005)

The unique God of Warfare, the sport that began the exceptional hack-and-slash motion collection, is well one of the revered titles amongst followers. That is all due to its visceral fight, satisfying puzzles, and distinctive premise.

Whereas the sport very a lot exhibits its age, even with the PlayStation 3 remaster, it nonetheless holds its personal amongst a number of the most iconic hack-and-slash titles of all time.

4) God of Warfare 2

God of Warfare 2 is well top-of-the-line examples of sequels finished proper. It improves virtually each gameplay facet of the unique title whereas additionally delivering a stellar narrative.

The second title within the collection is likely one of the greatest and most beloved video games on the PlayStation 2. It options the visceral and satisfying fight of the unique sport, backed by some actually spectacular set items. The sequel additionally made some important modifications to the gameplay and stage design of the unique, making it a way more satisfying expertise.

From way more streamlined puzzles to a greater and extra fluid fight system, God of Warfare 2 is principally every little thing followers needed from a sequel to the 2005 unique.

3) God of Warfare 3

The third mainline installment is the penultimate episode in Kratos’ Greek saga. What began with the demigod getting enslaved and blindsided by Ares ended with the decimation of Olympus.

Kratos’ revenge-driven narrative noticed him get entangled in lots of godly conspiracies. Nevertheless, the titular demigod bested every little thing and everybody in his path, getting back from dying to enact his revenge in opposition to the almighty Zeus.

The sport begins proper the place God of Warfare 2 ends, with Kratos approaching Mount Olympus with support from the Titans as he challenges Zeus himself. Kratos defeats god after god, beginning with Poseidon and Hades and ending with Zeus, in what will be thought-about probably the most brutal executions in gaming.

2) God of Warfare Ragnarok

The conclusion of Kratos’ Norse saga and the sequel to the exceptional 2018 tender reboot of the collection, GOW Ragnarok is the proper instance of easy methods to ship a unbelievable sequel to an excellent sport.

Enhancing on virtually each facet of the earlier title, together with fight, exploration, and facet quests, GOW Ragnarok is a wonderful action-adventure title in each regard.

The narrative may not have reached the heights of the earlier title. Nevertheless, the sport utterly delivers on gamers’ expectations from the sequel to top-of-the-line action-adventure titles of the eighth console era.

1) God of Warfare (2018)

Nobody would’ve thought that Kratos, a one-dimensional character identified just for his uncontrolled rage, might be reworked right into a relatable and human character. Nevertheless, with the 2018 tender reboot of the franchise, Santa Monica Studio did simply that. Not solely did the sport humanize the rage-fueled monster that’s Kratos, nevertheless it additionally gave him a newfound objective: to lift his son.

Kratos, who misplaced every little thing he cared about after getting blindsided and tricked by a god, was as soon as once more given an opportunity to lift a household of his personal, albeit within the Norse lands.

Directed by Cory Barlog, the inventive thoughts behind a number of the greatest titles within the collection, the 2018 tender reboot was primarily a private story advised through Kratos. Because the narrative grew to become way more nuanced and intimate, so did the gameplay.

Gone was the top-down hack-and-slash design; the brand new title was structured like most fashionable action-adventure video games with an over-the-shoulder digital camera, giving gamers an up-close and private fight expertise.

Whereas the modifications to gameplay and development had been a big departure from the basic titles, the core id of the collection remained intact with the 2018 title.

The fight is visceral and satisfying, with an enormous number of combos that may be chained and some magical skills. Coupled with stellar one-take digital camera work, spectacular set items, and a few wonderful boss fights, the sport is well the perfect the collection has ever seen.

