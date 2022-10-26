Rand Paul calls for disqualification of a Democratic Senate candidate over past jokes about the Kentucky Republican’s broken rib from a violent neighbor

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky speaks to the media after the weekly coverage luncheons on Capitol Hill July 21, 2020, in Washington, DC.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Photographs

GOP Sen. Rand Paul unloaded on Iowa Senate hopeful Mike Franken for mocking him in 2021.

Paul suffered damaged ribs and lung harm in 2017 throughout an altercation with a neighbor.

Franken requested if the attacker was “greater than just a little in the appropriate?” which Paul calls disqualifying.

Sen. Rand Paul says Iowa Senate Democratic candidate Mike Franken is unworthy of serving in any greater workplace based mostly on his making gentle of a 2017 assault that left Paul with damaged ribs, lung issues, and lingering ache.

“Advocacy for violence ought to disqualify Franken from holding ANY workplace,” the Kentucky Republican wrote on-line, calling the first-time candidate making an attempt to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa “disgusting” for celebrating Paul’s misfortune.

Colleague and certain 2024 presidential contender Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas concurred, condemning Franken’s “alarming habits” and urging Iowans to return Grassley to Washington, DC for an historic eighth time period.

“Iowa, ship a good man @GrassleyWorks again to the Senate to maintain combating for you,” Cotton wrote on-line.

Paul’s anger concerning the assault he suffered by the hands of disgruntled next-door neighbor Rene Boucher in late 2017 was apparently stirred up by a remark Franken made on Twitter in 2021.

“Wasn’t Rand’s neighbor greater than just a little in the appropriate?” Franken posted in January 2021 in reply to a latest Paul look on Fox Information.

Boucher, who mentioned he snapped due to Paul’s behavior of piling up trash on their shared property line, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for the assault, fined $10,000 and hit with greater than $580,000 in jury awarded-damages.

The Franken marketing campaign didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark concerning the resurfaced tweet or Paul’s name in addition him from rivalry within the midterm elections.

