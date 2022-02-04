Ralph Macchio: Nobody believes it, but the star of “The Karate Kid” is already 60 years old

Ralph Macchio: Nobody believes it, but the star of “The Karate Kid” is already 60 years old

Ralph Macchio: Nobody believes it, but the star of “The Karate Kid” is already 60 years old

The actor rose to fame as Daniel in this saga movie. In recent years, he has regained the character in the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

Ralph Macchio remains Daniel LaRusso.

In 1984, Ralph Macchio rose to fame starring in The Karate Kid. He only looked like a teenager – and that was the role he played – but in fact the actor was already 22 years old at the time of filming.

A lot has changed since then. And Ralph Macchio even returned to his role as Daniel LaRusso for the Netflix series Cobra Kai – a hit revival of the story of The Karate Kid that follows a middle-aged Daniel and his nemesis Johnny Lawrence. The fourth season premiered on December 31.

What hasn’t changed is Ralph Macchio’s appearance, now 60 years old. Of course, the actor has aged, but he still looks much younger than he really is. Macchio has even given several interviews on the subject.

“Listen – I blame my parents,” he told People magazine. “You both look very young for your age. For some reason I have a happy energy. A healthy lifestyle doesn’t hurt either. But I think I’m really lucky in the genetics department,” he explained.

Although several decades have passed since he rose to fame with The Karate Kid, he’s still well known on the street – even before Cobra Kai re-imagined the phenomenon. “If there’s a fly in a restaurant, I have about nine seconds to get out before someone hands me some chopsticks,” he joked, speaking to the same publication.

When you have seen all episodes of “Cobra Kai”, click on the gallery to discover new series to discover on Netflix (and other streaming platforms).