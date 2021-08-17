Rajasthan Dairy Market Share, Size, Demand, Key Players, Industry Scope and Driving Factors by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rajasthan Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the rajasthan dairy market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2021-2026.

Milk refers to a nutritious drink that is the source of various macro-and micro-nutrients, such as proteins, carbohydrates, calcium, potassium, zinc, phosphorus, vitamins A and D, magnesium, etc. These nutrients aid in strengthening bones, reducing the risks of cardiovascular diseases, enhancing metabolism, etc. Based on product type, the dairy market is further segmented into milk, cheese, butter, dairy sweets, yogurt, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Rajasthan Dairy MarketTrends:

The growing consumer health awareness and the rising working population are primarily driving the growth of the Delhi dairy market. Additionally, the transformation of the dairy industry from an unorganized into an organized sector is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, numerous leading manufacturers are focusing on upgrading their networks of milk procurement to serve maximum consumers. Other factors affecting the product demand include the availability of value-added products, such as probiotic drinks, and the introduction of various government schemes for improving dairy farming practices. This, in turn, is expected to cater to the growth of the Rajasthan dairy market in the coming years.

Rajasthan Dairy Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Saras

Amul

Lotus

Paayas

The report has segmented the market on the basis on product type.

Breakup by Product Type:

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

