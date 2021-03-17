Raisins Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2026

“

Market Overview

Global Raisins Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.77% to surpass USD 2,782.2 Million by 2026. Raisins are dried grapes consumed worldwide as a cooking ingredient or directly. Raisins are prepared by drying grapes in the sun or utilizing a food dehydrator with a supplement profile like that of grapes. The major market players operating in the global raisins market are focusing on acquisitions, product launches, and expansions to strengthen their market position and capture a large customer base. Furthermore, the global market growth is attributed to the rising usage of raisins for culinary purposes.

Global Raisins Market is estimated to exhibit a notable growth rate during the review period. The global market growth is attributed to the health benefits associated with the consumption of resins is driving its use in cooking and baking. Additionally, the adoption of cross-cultural cuisines plays a vital role in raising the demand for raisins among the consumers. Furthermore, the expansion of the organized retail sector in Asia-Pacific is another major factor supporting the growth of the global raisins market. Asia-Pacific is considered as the key market globally as it offers excellent growth prospects for the raisin manufacturers. However, the side effects of the consumption of raisins may hamper the growth of the global raisins market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Major Players operating in the Global Raisins Market include Murray River Organics Ltd (Australia), Sun-Maid Growers of California (US), Del Monte Foods, Inc. (US), Dole Packaged Foods LLC (US), National Raisin Company (US), Mariani Packing Company (US), Arimex (Europe), HBS Foods Ltd (UK), Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods (US), and Newman's Own (US).

Market Segmentation

Global Raisins Market has been classified based on Category, Packaging Type, and Distribution channel.

Based on Category type the global market has been segmented into Conventional and Organic. In terms of the Packaging Type segment, the market has been classified into Pouches, Jars & Bottles, and Others. In 2019, the pouches segment accounted for the major share and is evaluated to expand at a substantial CAGR and reach USD 1,540.8 million by the end of 2026.

By Distribution Channel, the Global Raisins Market has been classified into Store-Based and Non-Store Based. The Store-Based segment has been further classified into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the report on the Raisins market has been spread across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Europe is expected to register the largest market share owing to the rising consumer preference for organic and healthy food. The region accounted for the largest share of 31.75% of the global raisins market in 2019. Additionally, the regional market growth is attributed to the increasing consumption of fruits and dried fruits, including raisins. According to MRFR statistics, Germany is the largest country-level market share and is expected to command the market during the forecast period.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Raisins Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Raisins Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Raisins will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

Customization of this Report:

