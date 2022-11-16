Rainbow Six Siege to receive a Nier crossover Elite for Maverick

Rainbow Six Siege has had its justifiable share of Elite skins that give a personality a singular persona. An Elite pores and skin options quite a lot of cosmetics for the Operator, together with a singular victory animation after getting MVP in a match.

A model new map is coming to Operation Photo voltaic Raid! Uncover extra about this off-coast location in the course of the Full Season Reveal. Watch stay Monday, November twenty first at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at youtube.com/Ubisoft! A model new map is coming to Operation Photo voltaic Raid! Uncover extra about this off-coast location in the course of the Full Season Reveal.Watch stay Monday, November twenty first at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at youtube.com/Ubisoft! https://t.co/qSjMSbsK4J

12 months 7 Season 4 of Rainbow Six Siege is bringing a model new Elite pores and skin to Maverick in collaboration with Nier Replicant. The Elite pores and skin will characteristic the character of Brother Nier from the single-player title for Maverick’s outfit. Operation Photo voltaic Raid may even introduce one other Elite set, as promised within the 12 months 7 Roadmap for Siege.

Gamers can purchase the Maverick Brother Nier Elite set from the in-game Ubisoft retailer post-release.

Maverick’s Nier Replicant Elite pores and skin shall be out there with the upcoming Operation of Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft has beforehand launched numerous Elite units for Siege in collaboration with different mental properties. A few of these embody the Rick & Morty bundle for Doc and Fuze. The Lion’s Leon set and Zofia’s Jill Valentine from the Resident Evil franchise are additionally fairly standard amongst followers.

Ubisoft is taking the Elite pores and skin sport up a notch with the introduction of the Nier Replicant Elite pores and skin for Maverick. There are a plethora of Operators within the sport who have not acquired an Elite set but. Even for Operators like Montagne, an Elite pores and skin got here to lots later after repeated fan requests.

The pores and skin will reportedly have an animation from Nier Replicant with Maverick in Brother Nier’s outfit. It should additionally characteristic Photo voltaic Raid. A number of web speculations claimed {that a} 2B Elite set was additionally within the works.

Grimoire Weiss and the protagonist from NieR Replicant are coming to #Rainbow6Siege with the Maverick Replicant Bundle! (Thanks @SquareEnix !) However that’s not all. Extra #NieR goodness to be continued in the course of the 12 months 7 Season 4 reveal panel. Grimoire Weiss and the protagonist from NieR Replicant are coming to #Rainbow6Siege with the Maverick Replicant Bundle! (Thanks @SquareEnix!) However that’s not all. Extra #NieR goodness to be continued in the course of the 12 months 7 Season 4 reveal panel.

Operation Photo voltaic Raid’s full reveal on November 21, 2022, will present extra insights into the related acts for the season. This may additionally embody a extra detailed view of the upcoming Elite skins.

For now, followers can count on the Elite pores and skin to be launched with the 12 months 7 Season 4 of Rainbow Six Siege. Together with the Elite set, count on quite a lot of different content material, resembling a model new map and an Operator.

There must also be loads of quality-of-life adjustments, as Ubisoft at all times delivers on this entrance. The anti-cheat and repute system may even get a large improve as the corporate continues to struggle toxicity.

Ubisoft is but to disclose extra data relating to the upcoming Operator and map, however followers can count on extra data to drop on November 21. Take a look at Servers for Photo voltaic Raid may even go stay after the reveal.

Builders have promised Operation Photo voltaic Raid would be the greatest season for Rainbow Six Siege. 12 months 7’s conclusion will change the trail of the sport for the higher, as one would assume.



