Rainbow Six Siege to get a brand new map with Operation Solar Raid (Image via Ubisoft)
Rainbow Six Siege teases brand new map and Operator with Year 7 Season 4

Rainbow Six Siege’s Yr 7 is approaching its conclusion with Operation Photo voltaic Raid, because the fourth and final season is scheduled to reach quickly. Ubisoft just lately dropped a trailer displaying a glimpse of the model new Nighthaven Labs map coming to Siege with the upcoming Operation.

The brand new map trailer has a good quantity of Easter eggs connecting it to the present Rainbow Six Siege lore inside Ubisoft’s continuity. That being stated, one more map addition after Emerald Plains and Stadium Bravo is a giant step for the Siege neighborhood.

Primarily based on the trailer, gamers could have already got a good concept of what the Nighthaven Labs map will appear like in-game, with Ubisoft saying an official full reveal in late November.

Rainbow Six Siege to get a brand new map with the upcoming Operation Photo voltaic Raid

A model new map is coming to Operation Photo voltaic Raid! Uncover extra about this off-coast location through the Full Season Reveal.Watch stay Monday, November twenty first at 12:30PM PT/9:30PM CET at youtube.com/Ubisoft! https://t.co/qSjMSbsK4J

Yr 7 Season 4 for Siege appears to be a significant affair primarily based on the sizeable updates Ubisoft has been pushing out. In the case of the sport’s quality-of-life options, the anti-cheat replace is already among the finest additions but. The sport’s roadmap has opened up many doorways for its future. Followers are probably wanting ahead to a model new map and the newest Colombian Operator within the upcoming season.

Assassin's Creed Easter egg in the Nighthaven Labs map (Image via Ubisoft)
An thrilling Easter egg was additionally noticed within the official trailer for the Nighthaven Labs map. Some gamers could acknowledge the Animus from the favored Murderer’s Creed franchise, with Ubisoft usually inventive at including in small Easter eggs to their video games. Moreover, Rainbow Six Siege’s Villa map additionally featured references to the Ezio character in addition to the long-lasting Murderer insignia.

The teased Colombian Operator in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)
This teaser could have additionally given the neighborhood a more in-depth take a look at the upcoming Colombian Operator in Rainbow Six Siege because it revealed an Operator holding a P90 with a Colombian patch on their arm.

Primarily based on what’s seen, it may be predicted that the upcoming Colombian Operator will doubtlessly be a Defender utilizing a P90 SMG. Contemplating that the final two Operators added to the sport had been Attackers (Sens and Grim), it appears becoming for the shooter’s meta to have a model new Defender.

Moreover the brand new map and Operator, Ubisoft has lots deliberate for this yr’s closing season. Rainbow Six Siege will obtain an entire overhaul of its aggressive system with the arrival of Ranked 2.0. Paired with the numerous different modifications just like the Fame System, Yr 7 Season 4 is more likely to be thrilling.

Though Ubisoft has taken a single occasion away from Operation Photo voltaic Raid, the French online game firm has promised to introduce a everlasting Arcade mode someday subsequent yr.

