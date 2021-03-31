Railway System Market May Set New Growth Story

Global Railway System Market is valued at approximately USD 26 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The railway system is vital driver of social and economic expansion that generates lucrative opportunities for the economic facilitates that improve competitiveness. Railway system market mainly include numerous tools and services that provide better managing the rail industry. Several activities, such as power supply & infrastructure management, traffic planning, maintenance & support, station control & communication network, operation management, rail-facility information management, and others, are involved in the railway systems. Furthermore, the rail asset management system, rail operation management system, rail traffic management system, rail maintenance management system, and rail control system are some other tools utilized in railway system market. These systems enable better energy and asset management, improve operation & control, traffic planning, staff & passenger information management data analytics, and others. The rise in number of railway projects in developing and developed countries, along with the growing demand for energy-efficient transportation are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, the French government has announced in 2018 an initial budget of USD 15 billion (13.4 billion euro) for transportation covering the period to 2022. In this budget, about USD 8 billion (6.8 billion euro) will be allocated to the renovation and construction of railways. Similarly, in 2016, Austria’s federal government has approved Austrian Federal Railways infrastructure investment plan for the period of 2017-2022, that undertakes to spend USD 18.5 billion (15.2 billion euro) on the rail network over the next five years. Also, in 2020, Canadian National Railway Company (CN) planned an investment of USD 2.9 billion to enhance the railway infrastructure in the province of Saskatchewan. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the high overall and maintenance cost, coupled with capital-intensive nature of rolling stock are the few major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Railway System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in demand for safe and efficient transportation systems, and the significant presence of large number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the growing railway infrastructure, along with the inclination towards high-speed rail for rapid transit in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Railway System market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alstom SA

Bombardier Inc.

CRRC Corporation Limited

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd.

Siemens AG

Stadler Rail AG

The Greenbrier Companies

CJSC Transmashholding

Trinity Industries, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By System Type:

Auxiliary Power

HVAC

Propulsion

On board Vehicle Control

Others

By Rolling Stock Type:

Locomotives

Metros

Monorails

Passenger Coaches

Others

By End-Use:

Passenger Transit

Cargo Train

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Railway System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors