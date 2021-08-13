Railway Maintenance Machinery Market Size, Trends, Scope, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Railway Maintenance Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global railway maintenance machinery market share to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Railway maintenance machinery refers to the equipment used to repair and maintain the railway tracks. Tamping, rail handling, stabilizing and ballast cleaning equipment are some commonly available types of railway maintenance machinery. They are used to monitor, inspect and maintain the alignment of the railway tracks and can be utilized on both ballast and non-ballast tracks. These machineries aid in enhancing overall safety, replacing the rails, reducing operational costs, fuel consumption, wear and tear of components and increasing the life of the railway tracks.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global railway maintenance machinery market is primarily being driven by the increasing incidences of railway accidents and mishappening. Railway maintenance machinery assists in ensuring operational safety and security and preventing such incidents. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to control, supervise and protect railway systems, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including rising government expenditures on infrastructural development, along with rapid electrification of railway systems, especially in the emerging economies, are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

American Equipment Company Inc

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

Geatech Group srl

Harsco Corporation

Loram Maintenance of Way Inc.

MATISA Industrial Materials S.A

Plasser & Theurer

Speno International SA

Strukton

Teräspyörä-Steelwheel Oy

Railway Maintenance Machinery Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, application and sales type.

Breakup by Product Type:

Tamping Machine

Stabilizing Machinery

Rail Handling Machinery

Ballast Cleaning Machinery

Others

Breakup by Application:

Ballast Track

Non-Ballast Track

Breakup by Sales Type:

New Sales

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

