Railway Maintenance Machinery Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global railway maintenance machinery market mainly due to the halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased processes in manufacturing and railway industry.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Railway Maintenance Machinery Market by Product Type, Application, and Sales Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global railway maintenance machinery market size was valued at $3.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.52 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. Railway maintenance machineries are used to maintain railway track to operate transportation and logistics smoothly, and effectively. Railway maintenance machineries are used for effective operations, and maximize the productivity of logistics, and transportation system.

Railway Maintenance Machinery Market by Product Type (Tamping Machine, Stabilizing Machinery, Rail Handling Machinery, Ballast Cleaning Machine, and Others), Application (Ballast Track, and Non-ballast Track), and Sales Type (New Sales, and Aftermarket Sales)

An increase in construction of new rail projects fuels the railway maintenance machinery market growth. For instance, Iraq government spent around $2.5 billion on new railway project named as Baghdad Metro. The railway project will be completed by 2025. In addition, rise in number of railway electrification projects owing to reduced carbon emission is anticipated to drive the market growth. In addition, several governments are focusing on developing carbon emission free railway lines, which in turn is estimated to cater to the industry growth. Population focuses on using railway traveling mode for efficient freight transportation.

Moreover, according to International Energy Agency (IEA), approximately 7% of the global freight transportation and logistics happens through railway network. In addition, metro system provides cheap and convenient urban transportation in around 200 cities globally thereby propelling the growth of the railway maintenance machinery market.

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a newly discovered virus named Coronavirus. Many people are suffering from Coronavirus disease throughout the globe. During lockdown, due to COVID-19 pandemics, various major players in the global railway maintenance machinery market to stop their business production due to lock down implemented in countries such as the U.S., China, Brazil, and others. This stop in business activities has directly impacted the sales of railway maintenance machinery industry manufacturers.

Key companies profiled in the report include China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC High- Tech Equipment Co. Ltd), China State Railway Group Co Ltd. (Gemac Engineering Machinery Co Ltd), System 7- Railsupport GmbH, Harsco Corporation, MER MEC s.p.A., Geatech Group s.r.l., Plasser & Theurer, Export von Bahnbaumaschinen, Gesellschaft m.b.H., Sinara-Transport Machines Holding, Fluor Corporation (American Equipment Company, Inc), and Coril Holdings Ltd (Loram Maintenance of Way, Inc).

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging railway maintenance machinery market trends and dynamics.

By product type, the tamping machine segment registered the highest revenue in the market in 2019.

Depending on the application, the ballas track segment dominated the railway maintenance machinery market share, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.7% during the forecast period

By sales type, the aftermarket sales segment registered the highest revenue in the market in 2019.

The key players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the railway maintenance machinery industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the railway maintenance machinery market scope and emerging opportunities of the market.

The global railway maintenance machinery market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

