Rail Greases Market 2021| Business Strategies, Demand, Key Country Analysis with Forecast 2027

The rail greases market was valued at US$ 341.37 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 420.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Grease is a solid or semi-solid lubricating oil. It usually comprises mineral oil and thickeners such as calcium-based soap and lithium-based soaps. Greases may also contain additional lubricating particles, such as molybdenum disulfide, graphite, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Different types of greases combine the lubricating properties of oils with added stickiness, which allows the lubricant to adhere to the surfaces better. Grease possesses characteristic feature such as high initial viscosity, which make it frictional. It is popularly used across various industries such as automobile, railway, construction, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and mining. For rails, greases can be used in mechanisms where lubrication is required frequently and where lubricating oil does not stay for long. Grease acts as a sealant to avert ingress of water and incompressible materials. Grease is also being used for maintenance of various rail elements such as railway axles & wheels, bearings & chains, brake elements, interior components, pantographs, and railway track components, as it prevents entry of contaminants or loss of lubricant.

In 2018, Asia Pacific has dominated the global rail greases market with highest market share and is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The growth of the rail greases market in this region is primarily due to booming economy, rapid urbanization, and growing investment by the government of emerging countries in the development of railway infrastructure. The countries across the region are experimenting with state-of-the-art transport technologies to make urban rail systems more efficient, reliable, and passenger friendly. The Asia Pacific metro systems are progressively moving from semi-automatic to driverless/unmanned train operations. Most of the upcoming systems are introducing the deployment of cutting-edge technological solutions for the comfort and safety of commuters. Hence, the rail greases market is expected to experience rapid growth in the region. Furthermore, numerous government initiatives for digitization in the region’s conventional railway networks will also drive the growth of the rail greases market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Rail Greases Market

The COVID-19 pandemic originated in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. The US, Russia, India, Italy, China, Spain, France and Germany are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths as of July 2020. The pandemic has affected economies and industries due to enforced lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. After the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for rail greases has hampered across various regions due supply chain breaks, disruptions in manufacturing due to lockdown and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as Asia Pacific and North America is affecting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of rail greases thus impacting the global rail grease market negatively.

