Rail Composites Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Airex Composite Structures, Hexcel Corporation, Ipeco Holdings Ltd, Kemrock Industries

The global research report titled Rail Composites Market has recently been published by Absolute Markets Insights. The study provides an overview of current statistics and future predictions of the Rail Composites Market. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and forecast period is 2020-2027. The study complies effective research methodologies such as primary and secondary research methodologies for the presentation of its effective study. Top level industries have been profiled to get better insights into the businesses. The report also enlists significant market companies which provide useful market insights into product types, features, capacity, and productivity.

The rail composite materials make railways lighter and renders greater resistance to heat, external impact and reduce power consumption by improving overall performance. Reduction in process cycle time is the main factor that is propelling the market growth. However, various regulatory limitations and lack of suitable certification procedures addressing the specific operational requirements of a railway vehicle is expected to hamper the market growth. Increasing demand for high speed rail (HSR) is expected to create wide opportunities for the market to grow in future.

Rail Composites Market is Fragmented in Nature with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the significant players functioning in the rail composites market include Airex Composite Structures, Hexcel Corporation, Ipeco Holdings Ltd, Kemrock Industries And Exports Limited, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., TPI Composites, AIM ALTITUDE, Cytec Solvay Group, Euro Composite Group, FDC Composites Inc., Gurit, Joptek Oy, KINECO, Premier Composite Technologies and Permali.

Epoxy Resin Type Segment is Holding the Maximum Market Share during the Forecast Period

Epoxy resin type is currently dominating the market. This combination of fiber and resin provides characteristics superior to either of the materials alone and are increasingly being used as replacements for relatively heavy metallic materials. In composite material, fiber carries the majority of the load and is the major contributor to the composite material properties. The resin helps to transfer load between fibers, prevents them from buckling and binds the materials together. Thus, this strong characteristic is the reason which is attracting the users and further accelerating the rail composites market growth.

Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Have a Significant Share in the Forecast Period.

Asia Pacific is considered as the most attractive market in the forecast period. This is due to rising government initiative and investment in railway industry. China is the key consumer of rail composite in Asia-Pacific, followed by India. Growth of high speed train in China and South Korea is one of the biggest driving factor for the market in Asia pacific region. India is projected to be an important market for railway composites due to availability of intensive manpower and high demand for materials offering long-term service, reduced maintenance costs and improved resistance to wear and tear. Various product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions have in turn made the regions a potential growth market for rail composite. Hence, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global rail composites market. In May 2017, Ipeco had established a new Singapore regional base to extend its crew seating and galley insert support network across Asia Pacific region. Ipeco Singapore further developed the company’s relationships with existing and new customers with a view to optimizing the service support benefits which were available from its expanding spares distribution and authorized repair network across the region.

In June 2017, Toray Industries Inc. signed long term supply agreement with Avio of high performance carbon fiber. This long term supply commitment for rocket motor case application and strengths the corporation between groups for space applications.

Rail Composites Market – By Fiber Type:

Carbon Fiber Composites

Glass Fiber Composites

Rail Composites Market – By Resin Type:

Epoxy

Phenolic

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Market By Application:

Interior

Exterior

Market By Region:

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



