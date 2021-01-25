Rail Composites Market is expected to grow at CAGR 3.9% by 2028 due to increasing demand for lightweight and durable body parts in railway, says Absolute Markets Insights

Railway composites provide significant train design versatility and help to improve train efficiency. In the global railway industry, composite materials are increasingly used where performance improvements are important. As they meet the required specifications, composites have been used more in railways. Due to the satisfactory performance rail composites are preferred for extreme conditions such as elevated temperature, humidity, pressure among other factors thus making the use of composites in engineering designs important. Many of the railway composites used for different railway applications include metal or non-metal honeycomb and sandwich constructions. New high-strength composite materials offer enough possibilities for energy-efficient solutions with a lower environmental impact and lower rail system costs.

In order to solve global resource scarcity and climate change, increasing demographics and growing urbanization worldwide demands more sustainable mobility solutions. Rail-based transport networks are one of the most sustainable modes of transport, with an ever-increasing share of the Rail Composites Market for mobility. Global demand for passenger transport will be more than double and in the next 30 years freight transport is projected to triple. Train operators aim to provide a cleaner, more effective and sustainable rail system and to reduce the costs associated with track damage and maintenance of suspension. Track damage also costs millions of repairs and maintenance each year to rail operators. In order to provide rail vehicle design flexibility, reduced installation time and lower maintenance the rail industry is progressively demanding more cost-effective and lighter-weight structures. Many of the costs associated with track damage and the downtime and financial strain of routinely servicing rail vehicle bogies and suspension units also need to be minimized by the industry.

The combination of these criteria makes composite material solutions an appealing option. A carbon composite bogie is lighter than an equivalent frame of steel or metal alloy, these bogies can have the mechanical properties of materials adapted to the specifications and dimensions of individual rail vehicles and can be built to fit existing components of the bogie. The growing demand for lightweight materials and the rapid development of high-speed trains are major drivers of for adoption of composites in the railway sector. The cost advantages associated with reducing the weight of train cars is a key reason for the increasing use of composites in many applications. In the rail industry, light weighting is a growing priority and attention turns to the application of composite beams to meet demands. Composite solutions are being implemented by the railway sector, and these composites are a possible alternative to metal parts currently used in the rail industry. It is certainly possible to use composites for structural components, either for engines or carriages. Composites provide many benefits, such as lower weight, but also greater resistance to impact and reduced maintenance requirements. The Rail Composites Market for composite structural components is going to open in the upcoming years and recycled carbon fiber may see an increasing adoption over the years. As a material form, composite is more diverse than any conventional engineering material and these composites should be customized according to the requirements of the railway industry.

The global demand for rail composites is mainly driven by government initiatives across countries to embark on a large number of projects and produce rail composites that are industry-oriented. In addition, the need for major improvements in the performance of materials used in engineering and manufacturing is motivated by increased Rail Composites Market pressure on energy supplies and the introduction of strict environmental regulations. The dual characteristics of mechanical properties and aesthetic appearance are provided by rail composites. Therefore, rail composites for the global transportation industry have been listed as potential products. Due to the introduction of stringent quality criteria, demand and use of rail composites is expected to increase substantially in the near future. Growing investments and the development of new railroad routes are also expected to increase demand for trains, which is expected to further increase demand for rail composites in the coming years.

In the United States, many railway projects have been under construction. The best alternatives to wooden or steel train sleepers are composite sleepers. This decreases the cost of care and repair relative to other sleepers. At present, the epoxy resin form dominates the market. This fiber and resin mixture offers properties that are superior to either material alone and is increasingly being used as a substitute for comparatively heavy metallic materials. Fiber bears the bulk of the load of composite material and is the main contributor to the characteristics of composite material. The resin helps to pass load between fibers, keeps them from buckling and ties together the materials. This strong feature is therefore the reason for attracting users and further stimulating the growth of the demand for rail composites.

In the forecast period, Asia Pacific is considered to be the most attractive Rail Composites Market. This is due to increasing government and investment measures in the railway industry. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the main user of rail composites, followed by India. High-speed train development in China and South Korea is one of the main drivers of the Asia Pacific region’s economy. Due to strong demand for materials providing long-term operation, reduced maintenance costs, and increased wear and tear resistance, India is projected to be an important market for railway composites, also numerous product launches, alliances, agreements, and expansions are expected to boost the growth of rail composites in this region.

Some of the players operating in the rail composites market include Airex Composite Structures, Hexcel Corporation, Ipeco Holdings Ltd, Kemrock Industries And Exports Limited, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., TPI Composites, AIM ALTITUDE, Cytec Solvay Group, Euro Composite Group, FDC Composites Inc., Gurit, Joptek Oy, KINECO, Premier Composite Technologies and Permali. and other market participants.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the rail composites market. The rail composites market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Global Rail Composites Market

By Fiber Type:

Carbon Fiber Composites

Glass Fiber Composites

By Resin Type:

Epoxy

Phenolic

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

By Application:

Interior

Exterior

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



