rail against HBO Max and Warner

While Warner made the decision to offer his movie catalog on both HBO Max and in theaters, according to him, Christopher Nolan was quick to respond to that insane decision. He declared himself.

A brake for the cinema industry

Last week Warner’s announcement that it would have its 2021 productions released on both its HBO Max streaming platform and in theaters caused an earthquake in the world of cinema amid the Covid-19 epidemic. Obviously, this decision does not work in his favor as his industry is economically exhausted and there is a risk of losing money again. Right now it’s only affecting the United States, but it’s significant in a country where more than half of its cinemas are currently closed.

The catalog covers Wonder Woman 1984, slated for Christmas, then Dune, Matrix 4, The Suicide Squad, The Many Saints of Newark (precursor to the cult series The Sopranos), Conjuring 3, Space Jam 2 and Tom and Jerry. These films stay on the platform for a month before they end their use on the big screen and are then released on DVD and VOD.

“Your decision makes no economic sense”

It is the director Christopher Nolan who was recently at the helm of Tenet and has been making his films for Warner Bros. since 2002 (the Dark Knight trilogy, The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk and Lehr therefore). According to The Hollywood Reporter, he expresses his misunderstanding by pointing out the economic importance of this decision:

Warner Bros had an incredible machine that directors could use to get their films out anywhere, both in theaters and living rooms, but they are dismantling them as we speak. They don’t even understand what they are losing. Your decision makes no business sense, and even the most basic Wall Street investors can see the difference between malfunction and malfunction. “

The 50-year-old director also seems to point to a certain form of betrayal by the company towards its employees: “Several of our greatest filmmakers and our most important stars in the industry went to bed because they thought so.” “They worked for the best movie studios and woke up to find that they actually worked for the worst streaming service.” Last month, Nolan expressed concern about Warner’s strategy. criticized him for focusing on the decline in audiences associated with the pandemic and blaming theaters for their losses: “Instead of seeing where the film went well and how it can bring them the income they need.” he confided in the Los Angeles Times.

Two days ago it was the AMC group that had always heard their voice on the Hollywood Reporter. So who’s next? Will these successive speeches change anything?