Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games
World 

Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games

Nidhi Gandhi

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders will begin Jarrett Stidham the ultimate two video games at quarterback instead of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels stated Wednesday.

McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the previous month as the rationale for the swap.

“I could not be extra complimentary of (Carr) or the way in which he dealt with it,” McDaniels stated of how the quarterback took the information.

Carr will likely be inactive the ultimate two video games and that Chase Garbers would be the backup QB.

McDaniels additionally stated defensive lineman Chandler Jones (elbow) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (shoulder) have been positioned on season-ending injured reserve.

The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

See also  The strategic reason why Rhaenys made that divisive call at the end of Sunday's 'House of the Dragon' episode

You May Also Like

JFK Assassination Investigator Has Jarring New Claim About Oswald's CIA Involvement

JFK Assassination Investigator Has Jarring New Claim About Oswald’s CIA Involvement

Nidhi Gandhi
Gibbs faces consequences for wrecking way into title race

Gibbs faces consequences for wrecking way into title race

Nidhi Gandhi
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce, with the rapper owing Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce, with the rapper owing Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support

Nidhi Gandhi