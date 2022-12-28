Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders will begin Jarrett Stidham the ultimate two video games at quarterback instead of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels stated Wednesday.

McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the previous month as the rationale for the swap.

“I could not be extra complimentary of (Carr) or the way in which he dealt with it,” McDaniels stated of how the quarterback took the information.

Carr will likely be inactive the ultimate two video games and that Chase Garbers would be the backup QB.

McDaniels additionally stated defensive lineman Chandler Jones (elbow) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (shoulder) have been positioned on season-ending injured reserve.

The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

