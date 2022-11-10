Raiden Shogun, Itto, and Engulfing Lightning release dates

A number of Genshin Influence 3.3 banner leaks have already been revealed. How credible they’re stays to be seen, however it’s a great first search for these curious concerning the present rerun rumors. The primary half’s banner part has already been leaked, with a part of the second part additionally revealed.

Here’s a succinct abstract of what to anticipate:

First part: Itto + Scaramouche

Itto + Scaramouche Second part: Raiden Shogun

Their signature weapons may even run alongside them of their respective Epitome Invocations. This implies the primary part will function Tullaytullah’s Remembrance and Redhorn Stonethresher, whereas the second part will embody Engulfing Lightning.

All the above data stems from the belief that these leaks are correct.

Present Genshin Influence 3.3 banner leaks

As per Uncle Lu, this newest leak makes the next timeline: 3.3 First Half:

– Wanderer (5✰) Launch + Itto Rerun; Faruzan (4✰) Launch

– Tullaytullah’s Remembrance (Wanderer’s Signature) + Redhorn Stonethresher 3.3 Second Half:

– Raiden Rerun + ?

The Genshin Influence leaker Uncle Lu has a great observe document however not an ideal one, so readers ought to take the above info with a grain of salt. It’s value mentioning that Genshin Influence 3.3 beta leaks have already begun, which means that there’s some new info accessible. For instance, it is 100% confirmed that Scaramouche and Faruzan have playable character fashions with recognized Elemental Abilities and Bursts in gameplay leaks.

Previous beta leaks have all the time had them in a banner of some variety within the following replace, so it is protected to imagine that Scaramouche and Faruzan can be on this replace in some capability. A couple of completely different leaks have pointed to them being within the first half of Genshin Influence 3.3.

A fast overview of three.3: 1. The Wanderer, Faruzan

2. Genius Invokation TCG

3. Two new artifact units

4. Akitsu Kimodameshi (occasion with Itto; rewards embody free 4★ Floral Rainfall sword)

5. Windtrace rerun

6. Misty Dungeon rerun

Different leaks level to some elements of the earlier leak being correct. As an illustration, Itto is thought to seem in an upcoming occasion. 5-star characters who present up at occasions are inclined to have a banner across the identical time.

Raiden Shogun is purported to be on this replace for the reason that different three Archons have all had banners prior to now few model updates. Examples embody:

Zhongli: 3.0

3.0 Venti: 3.1

3.1 Nahida: 3.2

Raiden Shogun is the one different playable Archon within the recreation proper now. It might be logical for her to be in Genshin Influence 3.3 if HoYoverse wished to proceed the sample established above.

Anticipated launch dates

Scaramouche is also referred to as Wanderer (Picture through HoYoverse)

Genshin Influence 3.3 has been confirmed to have a launch date of December 7, 2022. Which means any banner within the first part may even have the identical launch date. The related Occasion Needs for December 7, 2022, embody the next:

Scaramouche w/ Faruzan

Itto w/ Faruzan

Tullaytullah’s Remembrance + Redhorn Stonethresher

Most banners are inclined to final for about 21 days. Which means the second part ought to realistically happen round December 28, 2022. All that Vacationers at the moment learn about this part is that the next may need a banner by then:

Raiden Shogun

Engulfing Lightning

There are rumors that Ayato may very well be the second 5-star character within the second part, however no definitive proof exists proper now. If Ayato is the second character, then Haran Geppaku Futsu would be the second 5-star weapon in that Epitome Invocation.

Extra concrete leaks about Genshin Influence 3.3’s banners are anticipated to reach within the upcoming weeks. Till then, Vacationers ought to be affected person with the information at the moment accessible to them.

