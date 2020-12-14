Radiotherapy Market expected to reach USD 9609.2 Million by 2025

Global Radiotherapy Market is valued at USD 6738.7 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 9609.2 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Radiotherapy Market Report–

Radiation therapy or radiotherapy is a therapy using ionizing radiation, generally as a part of cancer treatment to control malignant cells and normally derived by a linear accelerator. Radiation therapy may be curative in number of types of cancer if they are localized to one area of the body. It may also be used as a part of adjuvant therapy, to prevent tumor recurrence after surgery to remove a primary malignant tumor. Radiation therapy is combined with chemotherapy, and has been used before, during and after chemotherapy in susceptible cancers. It can also be used as a palliative treatment when eliminating the tumour is not possible, before surgery to help shrink the tumour, after surgery to treat any remaining cancer cells and in combination with chemotherapy treatment.

Global radiotherapy market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-users and regional & country level. Based on type, global radiotherapy market is classified as external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy and systemic radiation therapy. Based upon application, global radiotherapy market is classified into skin & lip cancer, breast cancer, head & neck cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, spine cancer, lung cancer and others. Based upon end-users, global radiotherapy market is classified as hospitals, cancer research institutes, and ambulatory & radiotherapy centers.

The regions covered in this Global Radiotherapy Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of radiotherapy is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Global radiotherapy market report covers prominent players like Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta, Accuray Incorporated, Ion Beam Applications SA, ViewRay, Inc., IsoRay Medical, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Provision Healthcare, Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., P-cure Ltd., Theragenics Corporation, C.R.Bard, Inc., and others.

Market Dynamics –

Growing adoption of radiotherapy procedures for cancer treatment, increasing use of particle therapy for cancer treatment and the rising number of conferences and symposia focusing on the advancements in radiotherapy are some of the major factors propelling the growth of this market. According to WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Worldwide, about 1 in 6 deaths are due to cancer. Around 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low and middle-income economies. In 2012, there were around 14.1 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer-related deaths, occurs worldwide. However, inadequate resources to meet the demands of the radiotherapy and lack of skilled, experienced professional to carry out the workload, are some factors restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, emerging markets and increase in demand for cancer treatment are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the radiotherapy market due to the high investment in research & development and growing adoption of radiation therapy in this region. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 40,000 people in the United States were diagnosed with head and neck cancer, of which, 12,000 died in the year 2014 alone. Head and neck cancer accounts for nearly 5-6% of the cancer cases in this region.

Europe is the second largest market of radiotherapy due to growing incidences of cancer, supportive government initiatives, and the implementation of radiotherapy training programs & conferences/symposiums in this region. In addition, several key market players are focusing on enhancing their radiotherapy products to improve the quality of patient care across Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in global radiotherapy market majorly due to the increasing number of cancer patients in the region. The number is increasing due to the more consumptions of tobacco is seen in this region.

Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Internal Radiation Therapy

Systemic Radiation Therapy

By Application:

Skin & Lip Cancer

Breast Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Spine Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Ambulatory & Radiotherapy Centers

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

