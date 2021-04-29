Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market to Witness Steady Revenue US$ 6,700.5 million in 2021 with Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG), Positron Corporation, Advanced Accelerator Applications, GE Healthcare

The global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,700.5 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of +8% over the forecast period (2021-2027).

Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine help organizations to develop cogent, coherent plans of action to improve their performance. Areas where radiopharmaceuticals have applications include oncology, neurology, hematology, cardiology, thyroid applications, and others. Oncology applications include cancer diagnosis and treatment effectivity determination (using radiolabeled therapeutics). Moreover, basic cancer physiology detection is also possible with the help of these radiopharmaceuticals. For instance, Fluorine-18 fludeoxyglucose is indicated for assessing abnormal glucose metabolism in tumors

Top Leading Vendors:-

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG), Positron Corporation, Advanced Accelerator Applications, GE Healthcare (General Electric Co.), Mallinckrodt plc. , Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Nordion, Inc., Bayer AG, Eckert & Ziegler, and IBA Radiopharma Solutions.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Radioisotope:

-Technetium-99

-Gallium-67

-Iodine-123

-Iodine-125

-18F

-Rubidium-82

-Yttrium-90

-Lutetium-177

-Others

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Application:

-Cardiology

-Gastroenterology

-Oncology

-Brachytherapy

-Others

-Nephrology

-Neurology

-Immunology

-Others

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By End User:

-Hospitals

-Ambulatory Surgical Centers

-Diagnostic Centers

-Cancer Research Institutes

-Others

Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market, By End User

-Hospitals

-Ambulatory Centers

Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market by region: South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru],North America [United States, Canada, Mexico],Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa], Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

The overview of the report includes different market segmentations which offers the way of discovering the desired customers. The market is predicted to register a Double Digit CAGR growth from year 2020 to 2028. The Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market report is summarized with the statistics about the trends, which helps to shape and develop the upcoming and existing businesses.

The Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market report provides detailed information on important aspects such as growth drivers, challenges and industry opportunities that can define future growth. The global market is expected to grow strongly in the near future due to increased customer demand. Rising oil and gas opportunities in offshore regions are raising the need of security compliances that can lead this market towards success in future.

Reports propose analysis of Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market with SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Analysis Model

