Radiopharmaceutical Market is Healthy Worldwide at CAGR of +9% with Prominent Vendors- Bayer, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus, GE Healthcare, Mallinckrodt, Eli Lilly, Bracco Imaging

The global Radiopharmaceutical market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.85 billion by 2028 registering a substantial CAGR of +9% in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Radiopharmaceuticals are those radioisotopes when used for diagnosis or therapy, typically stimulate no physiological response from the patient. They are the unique medicinal formulations containing radioisotopes which can be used diagnosis and treatment of various chronic diseases. Radioisotopes play a very crucial part in the medical diagnostic procedures. In combination with imaging devices which record the gamma rays emitted from inside, healthcare professionals can study the dynamic processes taking place in various parts of the body.

Top Leading Key Players operating in the Global Radiopharmaceutical market are:

Bayer, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus, GE Healthcare, Mallinckrodt, Eli Lilly, Bracco Imaging, SIEMENS, Navidea, Nordion, IBA Group & Jubilant Pharma etc.

Radiopharmaceutical Market Segmentation By Type:

SPECT Radioisotopes,

PET Radioisotopes,

Other Diagnostic Radioisotopes & Therapeutic Radioisotopes

Actinium-225

Lutetium-177

Radium-223

Holmium-166

Other

Radiopharmaceutical Market Segmentation By Application:

Oncology,

Cardiology & Others

Radiopharmaceuticals are increasingly being used for the diagnosis and treatment of various chronic diseases. They, in combination with imaging devices, can record gamma rays emitted from inside, which can be studied for better healthcare outcomes.

