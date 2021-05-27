Radiology Services Market 2021– Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis And Forecast to 2027

This latest Radiology Services Market report published by Data Bridge Market Research covers the current market drivers, effective competition strategies and valuable information. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. This market research report has been prepared by thoroughly comprehending specific requirements of the business. The Radiology Services market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Radiology Services market performs geographical analysis for the major areas such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, with respect to the production, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturers. The leading key players are strategically profiled and their growth strategies are also thoroughly analyzed. It analyzes competitive scenarios such as developments, agreements, new launching products, and market acquisitions.

Global radiology services market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The Radiology Services Market Report Covers Major Players:

• 4ways Limited

• MEDNAX, Inc

• Everlight Radiology

• RadNet, Inc

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Sonic Healthcare

• Medica Reporting Ltd

• ONRAD, Inc

• UNILABS

Radiology Services Market Segmentation:

By Type (Product, Services), Procedure (Conventional, Digital), Patient Age(Adults, Pediatric), Radiation Type(Diagnostics, Interventional Radiology)

By Application (Cardiovascular, Oncology, Gynecology, Neurology, Urology, Dental, Pelvic and Abdominal, Musculoskeletal, Others)

By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics)

Radiology Services Market report lists and studies the leading competitors, as well as provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. Moreover, it presents granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. In this report, the market is segmented according to type, application, end users, and region.

Some Major Table Of Content Points:

Chapter 1: Radiology Services Market Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview, Research Study, Research Scope, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Radiology Services Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production Value Forecasts, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Radiology Services.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Radiology Services.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Radiology Services by Regions.

Chapter 6: Radiology Services Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Radiology Services Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, distributors, Sales Channels, and the Value Chain of the global Radiology Services.

Chapter 9: Radiology Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Radiology Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Radiology Services Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Important findings of Radiology Services Market Conclusion.

Highlights of The Report:

The study provides a synopsis of the product scope of the global Radiology Services market. Also, market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

Information about the production volume and the price trends are provided in the report.

Data related to the market industry concentration rate with respect to the raw materials are present in the report.

Global Radiology Services market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

It provides a six-year forecast based on Radiology Services market growth forecasts.

Competitive Landscape and Radiology Services Market Share Analysis

Recent Developments:

In March 2019, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V has acquired Direct Radiology (U.S.). The major advantage of this acquisition is company has entered in radiology services as Direct Radiology is tele radiology platform. With this acquisition company has 60​​​​​​​ full time radiology’s.

In March 2019, Siemens Healthineers received FDA Approval for Mobilett Elara Max mobile X-ray system. It offers complete information technology (IT) security and secures the system. Major advantage of this approval is to provide cyber security threats and efficiency as its data can be excess from anywhere.

In February 2019, RadNet. Acquired Kern Radiology Medical Group, Inc. (U.S.) Imaging operations. The main focus of this is to expand their business in radiology as radiology medical group owes five imaging centers in bakersfield, California.

Radiology Services Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

