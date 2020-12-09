Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Cerner, McKesson, Siemens Healthcare AG, IBM Watson Health, Allscripts

Latest published market study on Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market with + data Tables, Pie Chart, high level qualitative chapters & Graphs is available now to provide complete assessment of the Market highlighting evolving trends, Measures taken up by players, current-to-future scenario analysis and growth factors validated with Viewpoints extracted via Industry experts and Consultants. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. This report also gives you so valuable and essentials data of Market size, share, trends, Growth, applications, forecast and cost analysis. It will help you to grow in the international Market. The study objectives are to present the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) development in North America, China, Europe, and South East Asia, Japan as well as in the Globe. Global radiology information systems (RIS) market is estimated to reach USD 1.71 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2020-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness, rise in number of chronic diseases and adoption of cloud related technologies.

A radiology information system (RIS) is a networked software suite for managing medical imagery and associated data. An RIS is especially useful for managing radiological records and associated data in multiple locations, and is often used in conjunction with a picture archiving and communication system (PACS) to manage workflow and billing. An RIS can track a patient’s entire workflow within the radiology department; images and reports can be added to and retrieved from electronic medical records (EMRs) and viewed by authorized radiology staff.

According to the Cisco sponsored survey regarding the acceptance of cloud-based healthcare IT services shows that the 74% of patients are comfortable having their health records available in the cloud. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

The Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) segmented by following:

By Type (Integrated, Standalone)

By Deployment Mode (Web Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based)

By End User (Hospitals, Office Based Physicians, Emergency Healthcare Service Providers)

By Component (services, services, software)

The Key Players In The Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Are

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthcare AG

IBM Watson Health

Allscripts

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MedInformatix, Inc

Siemens

Epic Systems Corporation

Carestream Health

Fujifilm

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi Medical Corporation

……

The Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Drivers

Rapidly increasing aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases

Adoption of cloud technology related services

Market Restraints

Increasing concerns regarding the patient data safety & security

