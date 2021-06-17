Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market To Set Epic Growth Till 2027 | McKESSON CORPORATION, IBM Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation

The radiology information systems (RIS) market is expected to reach US$ 1,693.50 million by 2027 from US$ 904.60 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2020–2027.

A radiology information system is a computer-based system that is aimed to support effective workflow and business analysis in radiology departments worldwide. The radiology information software manages data of hospital’s radiology departments and clinics in an electronic form. Data could be in any form such as billing, scheduling and medical imaging. It is significant to keep a track of the data and store it for future references. The implementation of radiology information systems facilitates increased work efficiency, better patient coordination, reduction in medical errors with improved diagnosis, and streamlined administrative functions. The importance of radiology information system has increased immensely as they eliminate manual errors, and the systems have now become a crucial component of the overall healthcare sector.

Request Sample Pages of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002561/

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Research include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bayer AG

Cerner Corporation

General Electric Company

McKESSON CORPORATION

IBM Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

MedInformatics, Inc.

Radiology Information Systems Market – By Product

Standalone RIS

Integrated RIS

Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – By Deployment

Web-Based RIS

Cloud-Based RIS

On-Premises RIS

Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – By Component

Services

Hardware

Software

Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – By End User

Office-Based Physicians

Hospitals

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Segmented to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Standalone RIS and Integrated RIS), By Deployment (Web Based RIS, Cloud Based RIS and On Premises RIS), By Component (Services, Hardware, and Software), By End User (Office Based Physicians, Hospitals, Emergency Healthcare Service Providers), and By Geography.

Order a copy of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002561/

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America:+1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific:+91 20 6727 8686

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com