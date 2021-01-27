Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Revenue and volume both are growing at pretty decent CAGR and is expected to reach US$ 1,693.50 million by 2027: Medtronic Plc, Siemen Healthcare GmbH, Proteus Digital Health Inc.

Worldwide Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Medical imaging is a vital part of medical care and treatment worldwide. Rising awareness regarding the early diagnosis of diseases has led to an increase in the total number of diagnostic test procedures performed around the world. For instance, as per the NHS England report, in 2018, ~42.7 million imaging tests were performed in England, with a year-on-year increase of 1.4%. X-ray was the most performed method with 22.9 million procedures, followed by diagnostic ultrasonography (9.51 million), CT Scan (5.15 million), and magnetic resonance imaging (3.46 million).

Key companies Included in Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market:-

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Siemen Healthcare GmbH, Proteus Digital Health, Inc., IBM Watson Health, General Electric Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Life, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare

The research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The Radiology Information Systems (RIS) industry is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward the growth of e-Health, telemedicine, telehealth.

The global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-user, and geography. The component segment includes system and software, services, and medical device. Based on application, the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market is segmented as, E-Health and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organizations, research, and diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Radiology Information Systems Market – By Product

Standalone RIS

Integrated RIS

Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – By Deployment

Web-Based RIS

Cloud-Based RIS

On-Premises RIS

Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – By Component

Services

Hardware

Software

Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – By End User

Office-Based Physicians

Hospitals

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

