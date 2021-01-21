Radiology Information Systems (RIS) | Market Insights, Industry Analysis, Size, & Key Trends Analysis- Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Bayer AG, Cerner Corporation

The radiology information systems (RIS) market is expected to reach US$ 1,693.50 million by 2027 from US$ 904.60 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2020–2027.

The RIS market, by deployment, is segmented into web-based RIS, cloud-based RIS, and on-premises RIS. In 2019, the web-based RIS segment accounted for the largest share of the global radiology information systems (RIS) market. However, the cloud-based RIS is likely to register the highest CAGR in the market during forecast years. The cloud-based delivery mode offers a standardized way to help commercial and academic institutions to manage their data generated from different laboratory functions, such as sample testing, instrument usage, automation, and report generation. Cloud-based delivery mode system is an extremely manageable alternative that helps in the assessment of real-time information regarding patients, employees, and devices in a healthcare facility’s premises. It covers every step of the patient journey from appointment scheduling to sending out reminders, thereby acting as an advanced tool for business reporting.

Demographic and societal shifts, such as urbanization and aging populations, are intensifying resource pressures. This compels healthcare organizations to focus on preventive measures. Moreover, the increasing role of radiology systems in pandemics is further increasing its adoption. Increasing investments in healthcare IT start-ups in Asia pacific is offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2019, Tencent Trusted Doctor (China), a venture backed by tech giant Tencent Holdings, raised US$ 250 million in a fundraising round. Another Indonesian healthtech platform, Alodokter raised a US$ 33 million in Series C funding in October. The growing healthcare IT industry in Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative opportunities for the radiology information systems players to expand their capabilities in the region.

The radiology information systems (RIS) market mainly consists of players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Bayer AG, Cerner Corporation, General Electric Company, McKESSON CORPORATION, IBM Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, and MedInformatics, Inc. The companies are focused on the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. In February 2017, Philips introduced IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition. The solution offers a complete suite of interoperable healthcare informatics applications and services for hospitals and integrated health networks.

Radiology Information Systems Market, By Region, 2019 (%)

The report analyzes the RIS market on the basis of following segments:

By Product

Standalone RIS

Integrated RIS

By Deployment

Web-Based RIS

Cloud-Based RIS

On-Premises RIS

By Component

Services

Hardware

Software

Office-Based Physicians

Hospitals

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Landscape

Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – Key Market Dynamics

Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – Global Market Analysis

Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

