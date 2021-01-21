Radiology Information Systems (RIS) | Market Insights, Industry Analysis, Size, & Key Trends Analysis- Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Bayer AG, Cerner Corporation
The radiology information systems (RIS) market is expected to reach US$ 1,693.50 million by 2027 from US$ 904.60 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2020–2027.
The RIS market, by deployment, is segmented into web-based RIS, cloud-based RIS, and on-premises RIS. In 2019, the web-based RIS segment accounted for the largest share of the global radiology information systems (RIS) market. However, the cloud-based RIS is likely to register the highest CAGR in the market during forecast years. The cloud-based delivery mode offers a standardized way to help commercial and academic institutions to manage their data generated from different laboratory functions, such as sample testing, instrument usage, automation, and report generation. Cloud-based delivery mode system is an extremely manageable alternative that helps in the assessment of real-time information regarding patients, employees, and devices in a healthcare facility’s premises. It covers every step of the patient journey from appointment scheduling to sending out reminders, thereby acting as an advanced tool for business reporting.
Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002561/?utm_source=Mccourier&10392
Demographic and societal shifts, such as urbanization and aging populations, are intensifying resource pressures. This compels healthcare organizations to focus on preventive measures. Moreover, the increasing role of radiology systems in pandemics is further increasing its adoption. Increasing investments in healthcare IT start-ups in Asia pacific is offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2019, Tencent Trusted Doctor (China), a venture backed by tech giant Tencent Holdings, raised US$ 250 million in a fundraising round. Another Indonesian healthtech platform, Alodokter raised a US$ 33 million in Series C funding in October. The growing healthcare IT industry in Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative opportunities for the radiology information systems players to expand their capabilities in the region.
The radiology information systems (RIS) market mainly consists of players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Bayer AG, Cerner Corporation, General Electric Company, McKESSON CORPORATION, IBM Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, and MedInformatics, Inc. The companies are focused on the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. In February 2017, Philips introduced IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition. The solution offers a complete suite of interoperable healthcare informatics applications and services for hospitals and integrated health networks.
Radiology Information Systems Market, By Region, 2019 (%)
The report analyzes the RIS market on the basis of following segments:
By Product
- Standalone RIS
- Integrated RIS
By Deployment
- Web-Based RIS
- Cloud-Based RIS
- On-Premises RIS
By Component
- Services
- Hardware
- Software
By Component
- Office-Based Physicians
- Hospitals
- Emergency Healthcare Service Providers
By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- A.E
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
South and Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002561/?utm_source=Mccourier&10392
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Key Takeaways
- Research Methodology
- Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Landscape
- Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – Key Market Dynamics
- Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – Global Market Analysis
- Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type
- Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application
- Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound
- Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis
- Industry Landscape
- Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market, Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com