Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2028 || Epic Systems Corporation, Carestream Health, Fujifilm, Shimadzu Corporation

The global radiology information systems (RIS) market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.65% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on radiology information systems (RIS) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the prevalence of age-related disorders is escalating the growth of radiology information systems (RIS) market.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthcare AG

IBM Watson Health

Allscripts

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MedInformatix, Inc

Siemens

Epic Systems Corporation

Carestream Health

Fujifilm

Shimadzu Corporation

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Hologic, Inc

ESAOTE SPA

Hitachi Medical Corporation

EIZO Corporation

Sectra AB

IEL Fischer Medical

Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Segmentation:

By Type (Integrated, Standalone)

By Component (Services, Software)

By Deployment Mode (Web Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based)

By End User (Hospitals, Office Based Physicians, Emergency Healthcare Service Providers)

In this report, the market is segmented according to type, application, end users, and region. Also, each segment and sub-segment is studied carefully to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market.

Some Major Table Of Content Points:

Chapter 1: Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview, Research Study, Research Scope, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production Value Forecasts, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Radiology Information Systems (RIS).

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Radiology Information Systems (RIS).

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Radiology Information Systems (RIS) by Regions.

Chapter 6: Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, distributors, Sales Channels, and the Value Chain of the global Radiology Information Systems (RIS).

Chapter 9: Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Important findings of Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Conclusion.

On the basis of type, the radiology information systems (RIS) market is segmented into integrated and standalone.

On the basis of component, the radiology information systems (RIS) market is segmented into services and software.

On the basis of deployment mode, the radiology information systems (RIS) market is segmented into web based, on-premise and cloud-based.

On the basis of end user, the radiology information systems (RIS) market is segmented into hospitals, office based physicians and emergency healthcare service providers.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

