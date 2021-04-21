Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth Estimates, Investments & Opportunities – Koninklijke Philips N.V., MedInformatix, Siemens

The latest research on Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market has been published by Data Bridge Market Research an iterative and comprehensive research methodology to offer insights of the existing market scenario puts a light on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This market research report contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. A complete analysis on numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities are taken into consideration while studying market and preparing this report. The areas covered in the large scale Radiology Information Systems (RIS) report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. The Radiology Information Systems (RIS) report concentrates on the production data that includes market share concerning size and value with top countries data, in-depth analysis on of global market dynamics, and forecast.

Global radiology information systems (RIS) market is estimated to reach USD 1.71 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness, rise in number of chronic diseases and adoption of cloud related technologies.

Top Manufacturers of Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market:

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthcare AG

IBM Watson Health

Allscripts

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MedInformatix, Inc

Siemens

Epic Systems Corporation

Carestream Health

Fujifilm

Shimadzu Corporation

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Segment Analysis:

By Type

Integrated

Standalone

By Deployment Mode

Web Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By End User

Hospitals

In- Patient

Out-Patient

Office Based Physicians

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

By Component

Services

Services

A radiology information system (RIS) is a networked software suite for managing medical imagery and associated data. An RIS is especially useful for managing radiological records and associated data in multiple locations, and is often used in conjunction with a picture archiving and communication system (PACS) to manage workflow and billing. An RIS can track a patient’s entire workflow within the radiology department; images and reports can be added to and retrieved from electronic medical records (EMRs) and viewed by authorized radiology staff.According to the Cisco sponsored survey regarding the acceptance of cloud-based healthcare IT services shows that the 74% of patients are comfortable having their health records available in the cloud. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Rapidly increasing aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases

Adoption of cloud technology related services

Market Restraints

Increasing concerns regarding the patient data safety & security

Moreover, Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market research report provides thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. This market report carries out an assessment of the growth rate and the market value of Radiology Information Systems (RIS) industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Furthermore, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis are studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool for generating market research report.

Competitive Landscape and Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Share Analysis:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the radiology information systems (RIS) market are Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthcare AG, IBM Watson Health, Allscripts, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MedInformatix, Inc., Siemens, Epic Systems Corporation, Carestream Health, Fujifilm , Shimadzu Corporation, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hologic, Inc, ESAOTE SPA, Hitachi Medical Corporation, EIZO Corporation, Sectra AB, IEL, Fischer Medicalamong others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Cerner and naviHealth Plan to Launch Offering for Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced (BPCI Advanced), the new value-based care offering is expected to support affordable and accessible health care centered on the patient

In April 2019, Hopital Foch and Siemens Healthineers enter into a long-term partnership in the field of diagnostic imaging and signed a twelve-year contract

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

