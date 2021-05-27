Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market Aims Bigger with Technological Innovations by 2019 – 2027
Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market: Introduction
- Radioligand therapy (RLT) is a targeted therapeutics option for a cancer treatment. Radiopharmaceutical is infused or injected into a peripheral vein. Ligands are labelled with radioactive isotopes, mostly beta-emitters, such as lutetium-177. High rate of long-lasting tumor remission and stabilization can be achieved using radioligand therapy (RLT).
- Radioligand therapy (RLT) is a systemic therapy which is used in metastasized disease treatment. In radioligand therapies, radiopharmaceuticals bind to a tumor target.
- NET radioligand therapy is also known as peptide-receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT). NET peptides targeting the somatostatin-receptor (SSTR) are used for treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
- For prostate cancer treatment, radioligand specifically binds prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). Prostate-specific membrane antigens (PSMA) are overexpressed in prostate cancer.
Key Drivers of Global Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market
- The global radioligand therapy market is likely to be driven by increase in footprint of pharmaceutical manufacturers in potential markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- Research & development of radioligand therapy candidate to treat a broad range of cancer types is expected to propel the global radioligand therapy treatment market during the forecast period. Endocyte’s Lu-PSMA-617 is a radioligand therapy candidate which is currently under phase III clinical trial for treatment of prostate cancer.
- Increase in prevalence of cancer across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 174,650 new cases for prostate cancer were diagnosed in the U.S.
- Strategic acquisition by leading players operating in radioligand therapy is helping manufacturers in expanding cancer product pipeline. Thus, approval and commercialization of pipeline products in the near future is expected to propel the market during the forecast period.
- In October 2018, Novartis underwent purchase agreement with Endocyte to purchase Endocyte’s Lu-PSMA-617 clinical product
North America to Hold Major Share of Global Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market
- North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. North America is the leading market for radioligand therapy (RLT) driven by high rate of adoption of radioligand therapy products after FDA approval. According to Novartis, Lutathera has been prescribed to over 1,100 patients in the U.S.
- Increase in awareness about the radioligand therapy and rise in patient base suffering from cancer in the U.S. are expected to drive the market in the region. Manufacturers are focused to enter into partnership with laboratories for research & development of radioligand therapy candidate which is anticipated to propel the market in the U.S.
- Governments in Europe have favorable reimbursement policies. Furthermore, increase in research laboratories, rise in prevalence of cancer, and increase in funding provided by governments are anticipated to propel the market in the region during the forecast period.
Key Players Operating in Global Market
Major players operating in the global radioligand therapy market are:
- Novartis AG
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
Global Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market: Research Scope
Global Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market, by Indication
- Prostate Cancer
- Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs)
- Others
Global Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market, by Product
- Lutathera
- Zytiga
- Xtandi
- Others
