Radiodermatitis Market Analysis of Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Radiodermatitis Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Radiodermatitis market was valued at US$ 334.2 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Radiodermatitis, alternatively known as radiation dermatitis, is a condition caused by radiation therapy utilized for cancer treatment.

Cumulative daily doses of radiation to the treatment field or target site on the body inhibits the normal skin repopulation and weakens the skin integrity at and around the radiation field

Radiodermatitis may be acute or chronic and encompasses localized erythema, skin shedding (desquamation), hair loss (epilation), fibrosis, necrosis, and other similar conditions

Radiodermititis may be treated with the following Topical agents – Corticosteroids, hydrophilic creams, topical antibiotics, Oral Medication: Oral corticosteroids, oral analgesics, anti-inflammatory agents, and antibiotics, Dressings: Hydrogel, hydrocolloid, no sting barrier film, honey impregnated gauze, silicone coated dressing, and others (silver dressings and GM-CSF gauze, etc.)

Asia Pacific dominated the global Radiodermatitis Market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period as this region has a significant pool of patients suffering from cancer as well as taking radiation therapy. Moreover, the basic preventive skincare practices such as washing skin with gentle soap and wearing loose clothing tend to be overlooked by the population in emerging countries. This further increases the need for radiation dermatitis care products.

Latin America is expected to gain market share during the forecast period and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Rise in cancer cases and lifestyle factors contributing to cancer leading to radiodermatitis and Rise in adverse events during radiation with chemotherapy to Drive Market

Not all cancers can be treated with a single type of therapy, and thus, a combination of chemotherapy and radiation is often used in situations where the intent is curative and not palliative care. Patients who receive chemotherapy as well as radiation therapy have higher chance of developing radiodermatitis.

In addition, the rate of certain types of cancers such as breast cancer and head and neck cancer is projected to escalate. This is attributable to faulty lifestyle factors such as obesity for breast cancer, and smoking for head and neck cancers.

Moreover, the aforementioned cancers are treated with radiation at site. Hence, patients suffering from these cancers are more likely to develop radiation-induced dermatitis. Therefore, the overall spiral in cancer cases coupled with a surge in specific cancers due to faulty lifestyle is likely to propel the radiodermatitis market.

Topical Segment to Dominate Market

Based on product type, the global Radiodermatitis Market has been divided into topical, oral medication and dressing. The topical segment has been bifurcated into Corticosteroids, Hydrophilic Creams and others. The topical segment dominated the global Radiodermatitis Market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Topical steroids have shown to inhibit the up-regulation of cytokines in response to radiation. A randomized control trial by Bostrom et al. (2001) tested prophylactic corticosteroid cream and emollient cream versus placebo cream during radiotherapy and for three weeks following the completion of therapy, wherein corticosteroid showed substantial decrease in radiodermatitis.

Moreover, the consistent formulation upgrades, product launch, and rigorous efforts to reduce severity associated with radiation induced skin damage, fuelled by increasing demand for better and consistent products from end-users across the globe.

Retail Pharmacy Store segment to be Highly Lucrative Segment

In terms of distribution channel, the global Radiodermatitis Market has been classified into Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy Store and Online Store.

The Retail Pharmacy Store segment dominated the Radiodermatitis Market as the retail stores are popular in the local community population and often people have a comfort factor in visiting a retail pharmacy which they have been visiting for many years. Also, local products at cheaper prices are readily available at a retail pharmacy store.

Overall, multichannel approach works well in this market due to the nature of onset of radiodermatitis (can occur during or after radiation therapy).

Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global Radiodermatitis Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global Radiodermatitis Market in 2018, followed by Europe.

Asia Pacific accounted for major share of the global Radiodermatitis Market in 2018, due to consistent innovative product launches and efforts to reduce cost among key players. The cost factor is important due to the population’s economic status with greater number having average disposable income, fuelled by increasing demand for topical agents and dressings from end-users with high unmet medical needs.

The Radiodermatitis Market in Latin America & MEA is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This is attributed to the epidemiological shift in the region from communicable diseases to chronic conditions. Rise in faulty lifestyle has led to an increase in cancer cases in the region. This is set to create demand for radiation therapy and subsequently radiation dermatitis care products is fueling market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The global Radiodermatitis Market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include 3M & Co., Acelity, BMG Pharma S.r.l., ConvaTec, DermaSciences Inc., Intermed Pharmaceuticals, Molnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew plc, Stratpharma AG among others

