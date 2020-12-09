Radio license fee dispute: Karlsruhe to decide | Free press

Saxony-Anhalt has blocked the increase in staffing costs in Germany. The public broadcasters are calling the Federal Constitutional Court.

Magdeburg (dpa) – The dispute over the increase in the radio license fee will be a matter before the Federal Constitutional Court. After Saxony-Anhalt blocked the increase by 86 cents to 18.36 euros, the public broadcasters of ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio want to move to Karlsruhe.

However, the red-black-green coalition in Magdeburg must find a common path after the bitter coalition dispute over radio license and bring calm to the troubled situation.

The bang came on Tuesday: Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) announced that he would withdraw the bill in the state parliament, coordinated with the coalition partners, which includes the state treaty between all countries including the premium. The CDU has repeatedly made it clear that it does not want to agree to the premium increase under any circumstances. Since the AfD also rejects an increase, the CDU could theoretically have blocked the move with the AfD. The SPD and the Greens had announced that such a case would see no future for the Kenyan alliance, which has been in power since 2016. A new state parliament will be elected in Saxony-Anhalt on 6 June 2021.

Broadcasters responded promptly, announcing that they would take action before the Federal Constitutional Court. The exact schedule was unclear at first. Also whether there may be an urgent procedure with the aim that the increase in the license fee on 1 January can continue for the time being until the final decision.

SWR director Kai Gniffke defended the public broadcaster’s decision. “I could not imagine that not all countries behave according to the constitution,” Gniffke said on Tuesday evening from the German news agency in Stuttgart. The broadcasters now have no choice but to move to Karlsruhe.

In the Kenyan coalition in Magdeburg, the broken pieces must now be swept up. The meeting in the media committee, in which the subject of broadcasting fees should actually be discussed, will not take place next Wednesday.