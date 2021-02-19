Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted Till 2026 | Syneron Medical Ltd., Alma Lasers, and Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc.

In its recently published report titled “Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2016,” Future Market Insights reviews the global radio frequency beauty equipment market for a 10-year forecast period (2016 – 2026). The report mainly highlights the revenue growth, the market approach towards its target geographies and the usage of different strategies during the research of the global radio frequency beauty equipment market. The report also indicates the segment wise definition of the market along with its overall scenario during the assessment period. The publication focusses on identifying opportunities in the market and presents updates and insights pertaining to the various segments of the global radio frequency beauty equipment market.

Our analysts have also studied the historical trends, statistical analysis, and government support analysis pertaining to the global radio frequency beauty equipment market. The major countries GDP and healthcare spending analysis are also taken into consideration while forecasting the global radio frequency beauty equipment market performance. Few other factors covered during the detailed study of this market are market performance in terms of sales revenue, followed by Future Market Insights’ analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints. The report also includes market opportunities, pricing forecast, supply routes, list of raw material manufacturers and logistic providers catering to the global radio frequency beauty equipment market.

Future Market Insights’ report titled “Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026” estimates that the global market for radio frequency beauty equipment, currently valued at US$ 154.6 million, will expand at a robust CAGR of 15.3% and garner US$ 643.9 million in revenues over the forecast period of 2016-2026. The report predicts that the radio frequency beauty equipment market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will expand at the highest CAGR of 20.4%, while Japan will gain revenues worth US$ 40 million by the end of 2026.

Cynosure Inc. and Lumenis are among the leading players collectively accounting for a three-fourth revenue share of the global market. Strategic acquisitions and product launches are some common business strategies for Syneron Medical Ltd., Alma Lasers, and Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc. Other prominent players participating in the growth of the global radio frequency beauty equipment market include Cymedics, IBRAMED, Guangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., and Dermeo.

Report structure

Our report begins with Y-o-Y growth and anticipated growth projections of the global radio frequency beauty equipment market. It further covers market overview including definition and applications of the global radio frequency beauty equipment market. We have also examined the market taxonomy in this section where we have segmented the global radio frequency beauty equipment market on the basis of product, application, technology, end user and region. Apart from this information, the focal point of the report is on market opportunities, pricing forecast, supply routes, and information on logistic providers operating in the global radio frequency beauty equipment market.

The last section of the report covers the competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services in the global radio frequency beauty equipment market. The report contains company profiles of some of the key players and a strategic overview of mergers and acquisitions along with their expansion plans in various regions.