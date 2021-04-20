Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Forecast, Top Companies, Size, Share and Trend | Emergen Research

Dosimetry phantoms in radiation therapy treatment plays a vital role in ensuring the accuracy of a planned dose. Quality assurance phantoms are primarily used for calibration and characterization of delivery devices. Apart from that, phantoms are used for verifying distributions of modeled (planned) dose. Emerging economies are currently capable of providing better radiation treatment due to rapid advancements in medical technology. Growing concerns regarding patient safety during radiation treatment has been resulting in deployment of more stringent measures and practices, which is supporting demand for phantoms in the healthcare sector.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key participants include Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Modus Medical Devices Inc., PTW Freiburg GmbH, Standard Imaging Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, The Phantom Laboratory Inc., Gammex Inc., and Gold Standard Phantoms.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market based on technology, therapy, application, and region as follows:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028) Linear Accelerators Cobalt-60 High-Dose Radiation Low-Dose Radiation

Therapy Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028) Photon Beam Radiation Therapy Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy Image Guided Radiation Therapy Intensity-modulated radiation therapy Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy Intraoperative Radiotherapy Neutron Beam Therapy Brachytherapy

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028) Prostate Cancer Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Head and Neck Cancers Skin Cancer Other



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



