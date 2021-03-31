Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Forecast, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

The global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 36.4 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The latest report entitled ‘Global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms Market’ by Emergen Research studies the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market report analysis that provides an accurate estimation of the market size, regional landscape description, and revenue forecast over the projected timeframe. The report turns the spotlight on the major challenges faced by the key players in the global market and the growth strategies currently adopted by them.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the market are Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Modus Medical Devices Inc., PTW Freiburg GmbH, Standard Imaging Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, The Phantom Laboratory Inc., Gammex Inc., and Gold Standard Phantoms.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market based on technology, therapy, application, and region as follows:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028) Linear Accelerators Cobalt-60 High-Dose Radiation Low-Dose Radiation

Therapy Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028) Photon Beam Radiation Therapy Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy Image Guided Radiation Therapy Intensity-modulated radiation therapy Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy Intraoperative Radiotherapy Neutron Beam Therapy Brachytherapy

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028) Prostate Cancer Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Head and Neck Cancers Skin Cancer Other



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



