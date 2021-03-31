Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Forecast, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies
The global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 36.4 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The latest report entitled ‘Global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms Market’ by Emergen Research studies the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market report analysis that provides an accurate estimation of the market size, regional landscape description, and revenue forecast over the projected timeframe. The report turns the spotlight on the major challenges faced by the key players in the global market and the growth strategies currently adopted by them.
The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/505
Key players operating in the market are Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Modus Medical Devices Inc., PTW Freiburg GmbH, Standard Imaging Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, The Phantom Laboratory Inc., Gammex Inc., and Gold Standard Phantoms.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market based on technology, therapy, application, and region as follows:
- Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)
- Linear Accelerators
- Cobalt-60
- High-Dose Radiation
- Low-Dose Radiation
- Therapy Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)
- Photon Beam Radiation Therapy
- Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy
- Image Guided Radiation Therapy
- Intensity-modulated radiation therapy
- Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy
- Intraoperative Radiotherapy
- Neutron Beam Therapy
- Brachytherapy
- Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)
- Prostate Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Head and Neck Cancers
- Skin Cancer
- Other
Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/505
- Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-therapy-quality-assurance-phantoms-market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….