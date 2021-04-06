Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market Thriving US$36 Mn by 2028| Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Modus Medical Devices, PTW Freiburg GmbH, Standard Imaging, Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Sun Nuclear Corporation, The Phantom Laboratory, Gammex, Gold Standard Phantoms

Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market Size to Reach USD 36.4 Million at CAGR +4% by 2028.

Phantoms are tools used by physicists to measure radiation under different conditions. They are useful because they allow measurement of radiation in a controlled environment with minimal risk to staff and patients. They are limited because they can only replicate conditions.

External beam radiation therapy is used to treat many types of cancer. Brachytherapy is most often used to treat cancers of the head and neck, breast, cervix, prostate, and eye. A systemic radiation therapy called radioactive iodine, or I-131, is most often used to treat certain types of thyroid cancer.

North America is projected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% between 2021 and 2028. Robust presence of major medical technology companies and growing investment in technology research activities is a key factor fueling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Quality assurance phantoms are used for characterization and calibration of radiation devices. These phantoms are also used in verification and distribution of a planned dose to ensure effective patient treatment.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Modus Medical Devices Inc., PTW Freiburg GmbH, Standard Imaging Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, The Phantom Laboratory Inc., Gammex Inc., and Gold Standard Phantoms.

Report Consultant announced latest research on growth factors and development of Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market. A detailed study accumulated to offer latest insights about acute features of the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Market segmentation by technology:

Linear Accelerators

Cobalt-60

High-Dose Radiation

Low-Dose Radiation

Market segmentation by therapy:

Photon Beam Radiation Therapy

Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy

Image Guided Radiation Therapy

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy

Intraoperative Radiotherapy

Neutron Beam Therapy

Brachytherapy

Market segmentation by application:

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Head and Neck Cancers

Skin Cancer

Other

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The research report of the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. Moreover, the research report presents a comprehensive analysis about the opportunities, new products, and technological innovations in the market for the players.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

