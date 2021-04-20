Increasing prevalence of kidney disorders and rising patient of hypertension drive market for radiation nephropathy treatment and management Radiation Nephropathy Treatment and Management Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2018 to 2028

Radiation nephropathy is renal injury and loss of function affected by ionizing radiation. The major risk with radiation nephropathy and bone marrow transplant (BMT) nephropathy is progressive loss of renal function with evolution to end-stage renal failure. The radiation nephropathy usually occurs after sufficient irradiation of both kidneys.

The renal failure may be accelerated due to uncontrolled hypertension, hence to control the loss of renal function, blood pressure must be maintained. Thus, antihypertensive agents are an important part of clinical management of radiation nephropathy or BMT nephropathy. The goal of therapy is to keep blood pressure at less than 130/85 mm Hg or 125/75 mm Hg if the patient has proteinuria of greater than 1000 mg/d.

Request for Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1688

Moreover, due to its uncommon characteristics, there are no controlled trials to guide the management of radiation nephropathy. Hence, radiation nephropathy treatment and management is guided by the same principles of treatment of any hypertensive kidney disease, including renovascular hypertension, blood pressure control and correction of metabolic acidosis.

The most important blood pressure medications to treat renal hypertension include: ACE inhibitors (angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors). These include ramipril, benazepril, captopril, lisinopril, and others; and ARBs (angiotensin II receptor blockers). Examples include candesartan, losartan, olmesartan and valsartan. However, some people with renal hypertension can be helped by angioplasty, stenting, or surgery on the blood vessels of the kidney.

Radiation Nephropathy Treatment and Management Market: Drivers and Restraints

Radiation nephropathy treatment and management market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of kidney disorders and rising patient population suffering from hypertension. Renovascular hypertension is said to be the main cause of chronic kidney disorder.

In 2013, in U.S. approximately, 661,000 American have kidney failure and in 2013 more than 47,000 Americans died from kidney disease. Moreover, government initiatives to increase early awareness about radiation nephropathy treatment and management, are also driving the radiation nephropathy treatment and management market.

For instance, private and public healthcare organization is increasingly taking initiatives for management of kidney diseases which is expected to spur the growth of radiation nephropathy treatment and management market. In addition to this, National Institute of Diabetes and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH) and CDC conduct screening programs and support research into many diseases and conditions.

Also, increasing number of patients suffering from cholesterol and diabetes are also likely to create high demand of radiation nephropathy treatment and management. Moreover, aggregate prevalence of primary renal diseases such as renal artery stenosis, atherosclerosis, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis is also one of the key factors driving the radiation nephropathy treatment and management market.

Besides this, upsurge in clinical trial for drug development with the support of government organization is also likely to spur the growth of radiation nephropathy treatment and management market. However, less awareness regarding renovascular hypertension due to no symptoms is the major factor expected to restrain radiation nephropathy treatment and management market.

Radiation Nephropathy Treatment and Management Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global radiation nephropathy treatment and management market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, mode of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

Request Full Report With TOC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1688

Based on drug type, the global radiation nephropathy treatment and management market is segmented as:

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitor

Diuretic

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

Vasodilators

Calcium Channel Blockers

Others

Based on mode of administration, the global radiation nephropathy treatment and management market is segmented as:

Oral

Injectable

Radiation Nephropathy Treatment and Management Market: Overview

The global market for radiation nephropathy treatment and management is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor is expected to contribute major revenue share in radiation nephropathy treatment and management market.

In addition with ACE inhibitor or angiotensin II receptor blockers, diuretic drugs are also prescribed to control the renal hyper. Hypertensive, which is driving the radiation nephropathy treatment and management market.

Radiation Nephropathy Treatment and Management Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global radiation nephropathy treatment and management market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America and Europe is expected to be the dominant market in the global radiation nephropathy treatment and management market owing to large patient pool. The radiation nephropathy treatment and management market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing healthcare facilities.

Radiation Nephropathy Treatment and Management Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global radiation nephropathy treatment and management market are Silvergate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Company, Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, ALEMBIC PHARMS LTD, Daiichi Sankyo GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and others.

Companies are conducting clinical trials for the development of new radiation nephropathy treatment and management drugs which expected to provide the high growth opportunity for radiation nephropathy treatment and management market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1688/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates