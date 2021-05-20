Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Market Slated US$700 Mn by 2028| 3M Company, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew Plc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Intermed S.A., ConvaTech Group Plc, BMG PHARMA S.p.A

The Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Market slated at a value of around US$ 700 million, expanding at a CAGR of +5% by 2028.

Radiation dermatitis is a side effect of external beam ionizing radiation. It is also called radiodermatitis, x-ray dermatitis, radiation skin damage or a radiation burn. Most commonly, radiation-induced dermatitis is caused by radiotherapy for underlying malignancies.

Radiation dermatitis is a common side effect of radiotherapy, which can damage skin cells as it fights cancer cells. Symptoms include redness, skin peeling, and ulceration. It usually begins to resolve after treatment ends. In some cases, it can appear years after radiotherapy has finished.

Chronic radiation dermatitis is a late side effect of skin irradiation, which may deteriorate patients’ quality of life. There is a lack of precise data about its incidence; however, several risk factors may predispose to the development of this condition.

Radiation recall dermatitis is an acute reaction that occurs in previously irradiated skin following the administration of an aggravating medication. The skin reaction typically develops within a few days of administration of the involved medication.

Key Players:

3M Company

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew Plc

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Intermed S.A.

ConvaTech Group Plc

BMG PHARMA S.p.A

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Radiation Dermatitis Treatment market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Product

Oral Medication-based Radiation Dermatitis Treatment

Corticosteroids

Oral Analgesics & Antibiotics

Topical Radiation Dermatitis Treatment

Corticosteroids

Hydrophilic Creams

Topical Antibiotics

Dressing-based Radiation Dermatitis Treatment

Hydrogel

Hydrocolloid

No Sting Barrier Film

Honey Impregnated Gauze

Silicone Coated Dressing

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Radiation Dermatitis Treatment is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

