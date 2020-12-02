RADAR Simulator Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

The global RADAR systems market is segmented into component, platform, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. By platform, RADAR simulators is available in fixed and portable systems. By application, the market is categorized into systems testing, operator training, and military training. The end-users of RADAR simulators are military and commercial sectors. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

RADAR simulators are a combination of software and hardware components, used for threat emulation and operator training purposes along with testing RADAR display systems, offering realism and accuracy. They are capable of generating a variety of modern RADAR signals and consist of a transmitter, receiver, antenna, and waveform generator among other sub-components. They provide trainees with the highest level of realism in airborne, weather, maritime, surveillance or ground-based scenarios, air refueling and mission rehearsal making them mission ready.

The changes in political dynamics and increase in terrorist and smuggling activities have put focus on quality surveillance and security. This has led to increase in focus for realistic training, testing, and evaluation among the developed and developing countries. RADAR simulators allow realistic training in a wide array of challenging scenarios without risk of damage or casualties. Due to such advantages, more countries are investing in such systems, thus driving the global RADAR simulator market growth. On the contrary, high initial capital investment means countries with weak military budget are unable to afford RADAR simulators. This is expected to limit the market growth.

However, RADAR simulator manufacturers are actively designing RADAR simulators with customized configurations to one’s needs and budget. This is anticipated to increase its affordability, leading to more market growth opportunities. Further, RADAR simulators capable of creating complex multi-radar, multi-target simulations, thereby allowing systems to be tested in lieu of real RADAR data is anticipated to offer fresh opportunities to the market growth.

The leading players in the manufacturing and training of RADAR simulators are Rockwell Collins, AWT Global LLC, Buffalo Computer Graphics, Inc., Cambridge Pixel Ltd., UFA Inc., DSPNOR, Presagis Canada Inc., Harris Corporation, Micro Nav Ltd., Textron Systems, Mercury Systems, Inc., Adacel Technologies Ltd., and AceWavetech.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The global RADAR simulator market size has been analyzed across all regions

• Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

• The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market

• The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study

The market analysis covers in-depth information of global RADAR simulator industry share of participants

Key Market Segments



By Component

• Hardware

• Software

By Platform

• Portable

• Fixed

By Application

• System Testing

• Operator Training

• Military Training

By End User

• Military

• Commercial

Key Players

• Rockwell Collins

• AWT Global LLC

• Buffalo Computer Graphics, Inc.

• Cambridge Pixel Ltd.

• UFA Inc.

• DSPNOR

• Presagis Canada Inc.

• Harris Corporation

• Micro Nav Ltd.

• Textron Systems

• Mercury Systems, Inc.

• Adacel Technologies Ltd.

• AceWavetech

• Others

