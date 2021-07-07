Radar Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Research Report Till 2028

The global radar market size was valued at $32.56 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $44.35 billion by 2028, to register a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Radar is an electronic system, which measures the range and behavior of objects by transmitting an electromagnetic pulse at the object. High-power radar using large dish antennas has been used to measure distances to the moon and other planets, asteroids, and artificial satellites. In addition, radar systems are widely used in air traffic control, aircraft navigation, and marine navigation.

Radar systems are majorly used in industrial applications such speed monitoring, object recognition & tracking, area & distance monitoring, collision avoidance with static & moving objects, owing to their high robustness in measuring of distances, velocities, and angles as compared to optical or ultrasound systems.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1834

The key factors that drive the growth of the radar market include increase in demand for radar systems in automotive and defense industries, advancements in radar technology, and increase in territorial battles. However, adverse climatic conditions result in the malfunctioning of the radar systems, which restrict the market growth. On the contrary, deployment of lightweight radars in aerial vehicles is anticipated to create remunerative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The global radar market is segmented on the basis of product type, platform, application, end user, and region. By offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further categorized into antenna, receiver, transmitter, duplexer, and others. The service segment is further bifurcated into installation and integration segments. By product type, the market is fragmented into continuous wave radar, pulse radar, and others. On the basis of platform, it is classified into marine, air, ground, and space. The applications covered in the study include air traffic control, remote sensing, ground traffic control, and space navigation & control. Depending on end user, the market is segregated into automotive, aviation, industrial, weather monitoring, military & defense, and others.

Region, the radar market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SAAB AB, Rockwell Collins Inc., Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, and Dassault Aviation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY OFFERING

– Hardware

o Antennas

o Receiver

o Transmitter

o Duplexer

o Others

– Software

– Services

o Installations

o Integration

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Continuous Wave Radar

– Pulse Radar

– Others

BY PLATFORM

– Marine

– Air

– Ground

– Space

BY APPLICATION

– Air Traffic Control

– Remote Sensing

– Ground Traffic Control

– Space Navigation & Control

BY END USER

– Automotive

– Aviation

– Industrial

– Weather Monitoring

– Military & Defense

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Russia

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1834

KEY PLAYERS

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

– SAAB AB

– Rockwell Collins Inc.

– Thales Group

– Honeywell International Inc.

– L-3 Communications Holdings

– General Dynamics Corporation

– Dassault Aviation

– BAE Systems