Rack up: Key Competitors Business Highlights of Synthetic Camphor Market

Camphor is a terpene that originally comes from the wood and bark of the camphor tree. It is commonly used in lotions, ointments, and creams. Camphor can be used topically to relieve pain, itching, and irritation. It is also used to relieve inflammatory conditions and chest congestion. Today, most camphor is synthetic and is present in some products that are applied to the skin for cough or irritation. These products with synthetic camphor includes the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved treatments.

What is Synthetic Camphor?

Synthetic camphor has a chemical formula of C10H16O and it is related to pinene, which is the main ingredient in turpentine. Synthetic camphor is a white crystalline powder that is soluble in ether, alcohol, chloroform, carbon disulphide, and benzene but insoluble in water. It is volatile and flammable, and its chemical properties are similar to the natural camphor. Synthetic camphor has a shining quality in its crystalline form, and also has a strong, almost fragrant odor and a bitter or pungent taste.

By 2027, the global synthetic camphor market is projected to generate US$448.1 million rising from US$367.0 million in 2019.

The growing usage of pharma-grade synthetic camphor across the globe is the key factor to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

How is Synthetic Camphor Made?

The production of synthetic camphor originates with the distillation of turpentine in order to yield pinene. The pinene is treated with dry hydrochloric acid gas and then carefully dried and converted into bornyl chloride or also known as ‘artificial camphor.’ Further, the resultant solid is converted into camphene by several patented chemical processes and removing the hydrochloric acid with alkali, aniline, cresol, and phenol. The two types of synthetic camphor production are:

Small Scale Production

In small bunches, camphene can be directly converted into synthetic camphor by oxidating it with oxygen, potassium permanganate, ozone or other readily obtainable oxidizing agent. Unfortunately, mass production cannot be done with this process, and thus additional steps are needed to be taken when there is a requirement for large quantities of synthetic camphor.

Large Scale Production

For large-scale production or huge quantities of synthetic camphor, the camphene can be chemically transformed into isobornyl acetate by using glacial acetic acid. It is then separated & converted into isoborneol by using alcoholic sodium hydroxide. Later, when the isoborneol has been purified, it is oxidized by sulfuric and nitric acids into the final synthetic camphor.

What is the Difference Between Natural and Synthetic Camphor?

The chemical formula for both natural and synthetic camphor are same, but the two substances can be distinguished with the help of the polarized light test. From the camphor laurel, the natural camphor rotates light to the right, while the synthetic camphor rotates. Some of the differences between natural and synthetic camphor are:

Natural camphor forms waxy white granules, whereas synthetic camphor is a white powder.

Synthetic camphor can be treated to appear the same as natural camphor.

Natural camphor is derived from the sap of an evergreen tree the camphor laurel, rosemary (common kitchen herb), and other laurels.

Synthetic camphor is derived from the turpentine (sap) of evergreen trees in the pine family.

Bottom Line

Synthetic camphor is extensively used in several different industrial applications due to its numerous benefits. It is vital in manufacturing cellulose nitrate, polyvinyl chloride, and many plastics. It is a plasticizer in lacquers and paints, and it also stabilizes smokeless gunpowder pyrotechnics. Moreover, synthetic camphor is found in pharmaceuticals such as anti-infectives and antipruritics as well as in rubefacient medications that relieve itching and pain. Thus, the rising demand for synthetic camphor from several industries will help the synthetic camphor industry to grow enormously in the coming future.

