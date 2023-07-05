Rabbi’s Brush With Danger in Ukraine Went Viral
KYIV, Ukraine — It was a putting picture: a bearded rabbi with a flak jacket over his tallit, hitting the bottom to take cowl as shells boomed round him.
Video footage of the second Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman got here underneath hearth whereas on a humanitarian mission to flooded southern Ukraine on June 8 has been seen greater than 1.5 million occasions on Twitter. It put a recent highlight on the chief rabbi of Ukraine, whose renown predates each that second and his humanitarian efforts since Russia’s full-scale invasion.
“Individuals acknowledge me,” the rabbi mentioned, eyes twinkling, from his workplace in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, on a current afternoon.
Rabbi Azman, 57, sprang into motion when Russia invaded in February 2022, working to assist evacuate Jewish Ukrainians and recording appeals for assist and a halt to the warfare. The mattress that’s nonetheless arrange in his workplace at Kyiv’s Brodsky synagogue is a testomony to the depth of these early days, he mentioned. The rabbi initially labored even via Shabbat, the normal day of relaxation, and began filming video messages that went far and huge.
His function as chief rabbi has specific resonance in a warfare that President Vladimir V. Putin has falsely claimed is about “denazifying” Ukraine, a rustic whose present president is Jewish and whose Jewish neighborhood has traditionally suffered persecution.
Born in Leningrad, the rabbi emigrated to Israel within the Eighties to flee the previous Soviet Union. After marrying a Ukrainian lady, he got here to Ukraine within the early Nineties to assist youngsters affected by the Chernobyl catastrophe and later led the rehabilitation of Kyiv’s important synagogue.
When Russian-backed fighters launched a warfare in japanese Ukraine in 2014, Rabbi Azman helped evacuate civilians from the combating. He later arrange a village on the outskirts of Kyiv that he named Anatevka — just like the fictional shtetl within the Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof” — for displaced Jewish households.
The rabbi’s work earned him nationwide honors. Pictures of him shaking fingers with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain and different notable folks cowl a wall in his workplace.
However a few of his outstanding connections have at occasions solid a shadow over his work.
He was a vocal supporter of Donald J. Trump and has a longstanding relationship with Rudolph W. Giuliani, whose makes an attempt to influence Ukraine’s authorities to launch investigations that he believed would profit Mr. Trump had been key to the impeachment inquiry towards the previous president. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — associates of Mr. Giuliani who had been convicted on marketing campaign finance violations — had been at one level board members for the rabbi’s U.S.-based Mates of Anatevka charity.
When requested concerning the saga, Rabbi Azman turns into animated, insisting he has no real interest in politics.
“I don’t vote in America,” he mentioned, including: “I work for Ukraine.”
The rabbi emphasised that he’s merely a “quiet man” attempting to succeed in a large viewers to help his humanitarian efforts, which he says have value hundreds of thousands. He considers his work much less a calling than “obligation,” one which took him to Kherson to assist with the flood response and to attract consideration to the devastation.
Though he now not works on Shabbat, the rabbi maintains a packed schedule and posts frequent social media updates about his help efforts and Russian atrocities. On a current afternoon, he greeted an evacuee introduced by ambulance to Anatevka.
Many individuals ask why he stays in Ukraine regardless of the hazards, he mentioned.
“I thank God that he put me in the correct time and the correct place that I can save folks, assist folks, 24/7,” he mentioned.