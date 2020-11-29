Raab: EU must show pragmatism for Brexit trade pact | Free press

London (AP) – In the final stages of talks on a Brexit trade deal, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on the European Union to make concessions.

The international community must accept the particularly controversial fishing rules because they are “a matter of principle” for the British, Raab said on Sky News.

“Like you [die EU] Show pragmatism, goodwill and trust, as was the case in the last round of talks – and we also showed our flexibility – and then I think there can be a deal, ”said Raab. According to Raab, the talks are now “going into the last week or so”. Time is of the essence as a trade pact has yet to be ratified.

Following a precautionary corona quarantine, EU negotiator Michel Barnier personally resumed negotiations with Great Britain in London on Saturday. On the British side, chief negotiator David Frost leads the round. During Barnier’s week-long self-isolation, the conversations were videotaped.

Before the start of the round, there was not much confidence on the EU side. “The same significant differences persist,” Barnier wrote on Twitter Friday. The trenches remained deep on the three main points of contention: fair competition, fishing rights and instruments against violation of the future agreement.

Frost tweeted that they would continue to work intensively on an agreement. However, a deal must “fully respect Britain’s sovereignty”. Britain left the EU at the end of January, but is not leaving the internal market and the customs union until the end of the year. Without a follow-up appointment there is a risk of tariffs and additional trade barriers.

“An agreement has to be reached at the last minute on a new trade agreement. Anything else would be a disaster, ”said Joachim Lang, general manager of the Federation of German Industries, of the Düsseldorf“ Rheinische Post ”(Saturday). The close economic ties between the countries urgently require compromise – this is the only way to ensure planning security.

The pressure in Britain is also enormous: the North Wales fishing industry exports 90 percent of its products to the EU, said Welsh government chief Mark Drakeford, the German news agency. Without a commercial contract, delivery problems can arise and the goods can go bad. “Delays in the process could spell the end of this industry,” said Drakeford.