R407c Refrigerant Market forecast to 2027: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2027

Global R407c Refrigerant Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

R-407C is a mixture of hydrofluorocarbons used as a refrigerant. The refrigerant is a replacement for R-22 which is set to be phased out by 2020 as per the Montreal Protocol. Hence the supportive government initiatives to reduce pollution especially the ozone-depleting refrigerants drive the market towards growth. Thus, to replace such refrigerants in the industry, the demand for R-407C refrigerants is expected to increase. Further, the growing demand for Air conditioners for residential and commercial buildings is driving the market growth. For Instance: as per Japan Industry Conditioning Air and Refrigeration Association the global AC demand rose from 102 million units in 2016 to 110 million units in 2017. Also, the Commercial AC demand reached 7.35 million units in North America followed by 2.48 million units demand in China. Hence, the growing demand for ACs in both the Residential and commercial sectors develops a potential demand for Refrigerants propelling a widespread market for R-407c Refrigerant. Further, the use of the refrigerant in industrial cooling and in healthcare sector fuels the market towards growth.

The regional analysis of global R407c Refrigerant market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the highest demand for Air Conditioners for commercial and residential purposes in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable incomes and changing living standards along with increasing industrialization would create lucrative growth prospects for the R407c Refrigerant market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Chemours Company

Honeywell International Inc

Orbia Chemical industry company

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Weitron Inc

Linde Plc

Actrol Pty Ltd

ZHEJIANG VandT GROUP LIMITED

Sinochem Qingdao

Liangyou Environmental Protection Chemicals

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

10kg

11.3 kg

850kg

Others

By Application:

Industrial Refrigeration

Residential and Light Air Conditioning

Industrial and Commercial Air Conditioning

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global R407c Refrigerant Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors