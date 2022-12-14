‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Wednesday, December 14

Quordle sport displayed on a telephone and a laptop computer screens are seen on this illustration photograph taken in … [+] Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Picture by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures) NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures

It’s Wednesday, and what meaning: there’s a contemporary spherical of Quordle to take a look at. As all the time, I’ve bought clues and the solutions for immediately’s phrases so let’s get all the way down to it.

For many who are new to the sport, right here’s how you can play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You’ve got 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

When you get a letter in the appropriate place for any of the 4 phrases, it can gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase incorporates a letter from one in all your guesses however it’s within the improper place, it can seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You would all the time take a look at the follow video games earlier than taking up the every day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for immediately’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For December 14

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — a second Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — the eighth letter of the Greek alphabet Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — rascal Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — performer on stage or display Two phrases every have a letter that’s used twice Right this moment’s phrases begin with J, T, S and A

Quordle Solutions For December 14

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find immediately’s Quordle solutions.

That is your last warning!

Right this moment’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for immediately’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Thursday’s sport on my weblog as quickly as I can.