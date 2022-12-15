‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Thursday, December 15

Quordle recreation displayed on a cellphone display screen is seen on this illustration photograph taken in Krakow, Poland … [+] on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase recreation that’s a substitute for Wordle. (Picture by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Photos) NurPhoto through Getty Photos

Hey there, of us! I don’t learn about you, however I’m already trying ahead to some lengthy lie-ins this weekend and over the vacations. However sufficient in regards to the future. Proper right here, proper now, there’s a brand new spherical of Quordle to deal with. Need some clues and the solutions that will help you out? You bought ‘em.

For individuals who are new to the sport, right here’s play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You may have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

When you get a letter in the precise place for any of the 4 phrases, it would mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase comprises a letter from one in all your guesses nevertheless it’s within the fallacious place, it would seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You may all the time try the apply video games earlier than taking over the every day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for in the present day’s Quordle recreation, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For December 15

Phrase 1 (prime left) clue — one who’s capable of transfer rapidly and simply Phrase 2 (prime proper) clue — discourage somebody from one thing Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — personal up Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — one thing that’s acceptable One phrase has a letter that’s used twice As we speak’s phrases begin with A, D, A and V

Quordle Solutions For December 15

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find in the present day’s Quordle solutions.

That is your ultimate warning!

As we speak’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for in the present day’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Friday’s recreation on my weblog as quickly as I can.